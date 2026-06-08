Conservative Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Labour’s Vikki Howells, Reform’s Laura Anne Jones, and Plaid Cymru’s Peredur Owen Griffiths have all been appointed to the Senedd Commission.
The Government of Wales Act 2006 created a legally separate Welsh Government and corporate body, which became known as the Senedd Commission, or originally the National Assembly for Wales Commission.
As the corporate entity for the Welsh Parliament, the Senedd Commission has responsibility over the Senedd’s property, staff, and services to support Senedd Members.
The commission is “responsible for the long-term success of the Senedd”, helping to make it “a strong, accessible, and forward-looking democratic institution and legislature that serves effectively the people of Wales”.
The commission is chaired by the Llywydd, or presiding officer.
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