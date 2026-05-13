School leaders have called on Wales’ new Plaid Cymru government to invest urgently in education.
Laura Doel, NAHT Cymru national secretary, said: “Schools are facing really severe funding pressures, and some are struggling with growing deficits.
“Many are facing demoralising choices between cutting teachers and teaching assistants, or wider educational provision - and between spending money on books or bricks.
“The simple truth is that schools are not getting the money they need to consistently deliver for pupils or even to maintain a safe and inspiring learning environment in some cases.
“At their spring conference Plaid spoke about getting back to basics when it came to education.
“Now they have a golden opportunity to do the right thing and provide the urgent investment schools need.”
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