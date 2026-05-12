Gwynedd Council has become the first workplace in Wales to sign and adopt The Welsh Language at Work Charter (Twf).
An event has been held in the council chamber to celebrate the signing of the charter, which took place in the company of representatives of the TUC, Unison, GMB and Unite unions and Lowri Williams, Strategic Director, Comisiynydd y Gymraeg.
TUC Cymru has developed and adopted the Twf Charter to help workers, their trade union branches and employers to work together to create bilingual workplaces. There is also a specific emphasis on ensuring an increase in the use of the Welsh language at work and on ensuring that workers have access to representation by trade unions in their chosen language.
Poet Meirion MacIntyre Huws was commissioned to write an englyn to mark the occasion.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys, said: “The Twf Charter brings together two movements that are close to my heart - the language movement and the trade unions movement. Emphasising the right for council employees and the people of Gwynedd to use their language is extremely important, and that is what this charter does.
“I’m extremely proud that Cyngor Gwynedd is the first workplace in Wales to sign – the Twf Charter is incredibly important, and our aim is to see growth in the use of the language across all of the council’s work.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has been part of the process and for the opportunity to celebrate at this special event.”
Cllr Llio Elenid Owen, Cabinet Member with responsibility for the Welsh Language, added: “I'm proud that Cyngor Gwynedd is the first workplace in Wales to collaborate with TUC Cymru and representatives from Unison, GMB and Unite union branches to sign and adopt Twf: The Welsh Language at Work Charter.
“The principles demonstrate a commitment to working in partnership in providing an inclusive bilingual workplace and to promote and enable growth in the use of the Welsh language at work.
“I hope that other organisations will soon follow Cyngor Gwynedd in adopting and signing the charter.”
Dr Mandy James, TUC Cymru Bilingual Communications Officer, congratulated the council for being the first local authority to sign and commit to Siarter Twf in Wales. “Siarter Twf and its principles will support Cyngor Gwynedd to work in social partnership with the trade union branches - Unsain, GMB and Unite - to create an inclusive Welsh workplace and growth in the use of Cymraeg at work,” she added.
“Trade unions have a critical role in delivering on linguistic justice for workers in Wales; safeguarding and promoting workers’ Welsh language rights as a matter of fairness, equality and equity; and ensuring that workplaces are safe and free from prejudice and judgement.
“Unions support members and workers to identify, organise and secure more opportunities for everyone to increasingly use Welsh at work, and develop their Welsh language skills. Using the Welsh language is a valuable and practical skill in the workplace and enriches our social life and communities in Wales.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.