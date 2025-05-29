A project being supported by the Welsh Government is aiming to develop the next generation of tidal stream turbine blades, with the potential to transform the tidal energy industry.
It will see the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre Cymru team up with Menter Mon and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult’s Welsh team to improve the efficiency, durability and overall performance of tidal energy blades.
The project is one of five to receive a share of £1 million from the Welsh Government as part of the VInnovate programme.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “I encourage organisations to seize the opportunities presented by programmes such as this to think big, collaborate internationally and further strengthen our innovation ecosystem and advanced manufacturing capabilities.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.