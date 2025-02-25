NFU Cymru has welcomed the fact that the Senedd is to debate the UK Government’s proposed inheritance tax changes after Plaid Cymru tabled a motion for debate on March 5 calling for the policy to be reconsidered.
With the Senedd debate coming just three weeks before the UK Government Spring Budget, the motion will call on Welsh Government to make representations to the UK Government that they reconsider and pause the family farm tax until such a time as the UK Government has conducted a thorough consultation and economic review of the policy’s impact on working farms.
NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “If the UK Government’s planned inheritance tax changes go ahead then they will have an incredibly detrimental impact on Wales’ family farms and all of the businesses which in turn rely on them. By placing unsustainable tax liabilities on the backbone of our food system, the UK Government risks dismantling a vital sector and hollowing out our rural communities.
“I therefore very much welcome the fact that Plaid Cymru has secured this debate, it is vital that the impacts of these proposals on Wales are heard and properly considered here at the Senedd.”
The debate will be led by Plaid’s Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs Llyr Gruffydd MS, who said: “This UK Government decision will have devastating consequences for farming families across Wales.
“Our family farms operate on tight margins and are cash poor. These changes will result in families having to sell off land, cutting into their livelihoods and making their farms less viable for future generations.
“The policy is unforgiveable and utterly counter-productive at a time when we need to be strengthening our food security not undermining it.
“Plaid Cymru is calling on Welsh Government to make the strongest possible case to their Labour colleagues in London to change course.”