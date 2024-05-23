North Wales receives “crumbs from the table” compared to the Welsh Government’s investment in the south of the country, according to a Conservative MS.
Darren Millar, who represents Clwyd West, warned that north Wales is not receiving its fair share as he called for a levelling-up agenda within Wales.
The Conservative MS criticised a “disparity” in spending, with the south Wales metro getting more than £1bn while the project in the north has been allocated a “mere” £50m.
He told the chamber: “Even when accounting for population differences, south Wales is still getting more than five times the investment per capita than north Wales.”
Mr Millar called the discrepancy a “gross unfairness” and said it is “not good enough.”