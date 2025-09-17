Ceredigion Youth Service has achieved a bronze award for its work in the county.
It's the second time the service has received the mark from the Welsh Government and the Education Workforce Council.
The assessment, conducted in the summer, highlighted the service’s strengths in performance management, youth engagement, safeguarding, and its dedication to the Welsh language and culture.
The assessors praised the service’s strategic alignment with local and national priorities, its inclusive practices, and the strong relationships built with young people and partners.
Gethin Jones, Corporate Manager for Ceredigion Youth Service, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive the Bronze Quality Mark. This achievement reflects the dedication, professionalism, and passion of our youth workers, partners, and young people. It’s a testament to the inclusive, empowering, and bilingual provision we offer across Ceredigion.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills and the Youth Council, added: “This award is a fantastic recognition of the outstanding work being done by Ceredigion Youth Service. The team’s commitment to listening to young people, supporting their development, and embedding their voices in decision-making is truly commendable. We are proud to support their continued growth and ambition.”
Dyfan Hunt, member of the Youth Service, said: “As a young person, I have been involved with Ceredigion Youth Service for over 10 years. During this time, I have gained new experiences, developed different skills and taken part in all kinds of provision and I am now an ambassador with the service. It’s really pleasing for the work of the service to be recognised by this award.”
The Quality Mark remains valid for three years, during which the Service will continue to innovate and strengthen its provision. Plans are already underway to begin the next phase of development, with a focus on achieving Silver and ultimately Gold status.
