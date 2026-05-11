The leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth is set to be named Wales’ First Minister this week after his party returned 43 members of the 96 seat Senedd, making them the biggest party, but falling just shy of having an overall majority.
Mr ap Iorwerth has said his party plans to form a minority government with The Green party’s two new MSs offering their support and Labour and Jane Dodds, again the soul Liberal Democrat at the Senedd, saying they will abstain.
Friday brought a seismic shift to politics in Wales, with Labour now the third largest party in the country, with just nine MSs.
The failure of Eluned Morgan to win a seat in the Senedd led to her resignation as leader of the Welsh Labour party, with Ken Skates taking on an interim role.
This election was the first one in Wales to use the D’Hondt formula, which divides each party's votes by the number of seats they have already won, plus one.
Wales also saw the introduction of new super constituencies, with six MSs being returned for each region.
Added together Plaid Cymru secured nearly half a million votes Wales wide, 35.4 per cent of the total vote, leading to them gaining 43 seats.
Reform UK also performed well, with 29.3 per cent of the total vote.
Turnout was high this year as well across Wales at 51.72 per cent, meaning around 1.2 million people cast their vote on Thursday, compared to 47 per cent at the last Senedd elections.
In total, Plaid Cymru gained 444,665 votes; Reform UK, 367,985; Labour, 139,203; Green, 84,608; Lib Dem, 56,012; Independents, 14,063; Heritage Party, 5,474; Propel, 4,032; Gwlad, 2,479; Open Party, 684; Welsh Christian Party, 456; Communist Party, 354; Monster Raving Loony, 279; Socialist Labour, 285; Welsh TUSC, 244 and Social Democratic Party, 165.
Speaking following his party’s historic victory on Friday evening, Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “The people of Wales have today decided on the next steps in Wales’s journey.
“I am grateful to everyone that took part in this election, and yes, different voices are represented in that overall result.
“But based on that vote, and a clear outcome, Plaid Cymru now stands ready to take the necessary steps to form the next Government of Wales.
“This is a moment one hundred years in the making.
“A moment in which we hold the promise and ambition of a nation in our hands.
“The promise of fairness, of opportunity, of prosperity - of a nation determined in its ambition and uncompromising in its compassion.
“This victory comes not only because of those campaigners whose hard work and passion propelled us forward in recent weeks and months, but to those who went before us, whose patience and persistence never waned, even when the disappointments hurt.
“But of course we have won not for ourselves as individuals or as a party but for the people of Wales, in order that we can serve the people of Wales. And of course that means all of the people, regardless of how they voted in this election.
“We have won because we represent hope over division, credibility over chaos, and progress over stagnation.
“Mae pobl Cymru wedi dewis gobaith. Mae nhw wedi dewis hyder.
In the build up to this election, and in the result, Wales demanded change.
“We could all sense it. Wales demanded a new beginning and now, a new dawn beckons.
“But we have not yet reached the destination - far from it - we are just setting out on our journey.
“And we set off with new leadership, with new energy and new ideas.
“Free to hope, free to aspire, free to dare to demand what Wales rightly deserves.
“We now need a government which represents the change the people of Wales have voted for, governing with fairness, responsibility, compassion and humility. And with unbounded ambition.
“That is what we will now strive to build and we intend to repay that trust placed in Plaid Cymru as quickly as we can.
“Our missions today are the same as they were last week, last month, last year. Power will not shake our principles, or our pledges.
“Cutting waiting lists and building a sustainable health service. Creating jobs. Raising standards in our schools. Helping families with the cost of living. Tackling child poverty. And standing up for Wales - always.
“I now intend to reach out to others who can support these missions with the pace and seriousness they demand, and to find common ground where we can, for the common good.
“Plaid Cymru will press ahead with those conversations with urgency and put forward my name to be nominated as the next First Minister.
“Our nation deserves a government that will work with relentless determination to deliver on the things that matter most to you.
“We now focus on that task. And we do this... for Wales.”
Reform UK will form the official opposition in the Senedd.
In his speech following winning a seat in the Casnewydd Islwyn constituency, party leader, Dan Thomas said: "In just five years reform has gone from winning 1% of the vote in the Senedd Elections to now being the main contenders for government - smashing Labour in the process.
"It has taken Plaid Cymru decades to come anywhere near to the same. The momentum is with Reform because we are the people’s army."
He went on to add: "For decades the Welsh valleys and cities such as Islwyn and Newport have been ignored, let down, and forgotten by the old parties of Wales.
"Today the people have spoken and in Reform they finally have a voice. You will not be ignored, you will not be sidelined, you will not be called names, from now on you will be represented by Reform."
Elsewhere, Elin Jones doesn’t intend to put her name forward to be the next speaker of the Senedd, known as the Llywydd after 10 years in the role.
Conservative MS, Paul Davies, who won a seat in Ceredigion Penfro, has announced his intention to stand for the role.
In a statement, Mr Davies said: "There has been much speculation since the election about who will take on the role of the next Llywydd in the Senedd.
"I want make it clear that, after consultation with colleagues and having been urged to do so by others, I will be putting my name forward to be the next Presiding Officer.
"I have the experience to champion the Welsh Parliament and have a clear understanding of its Standing Orders and procedures.
"As the Temporary Presiding Officer in the previous Senedd, and as a former Committee Chair and Business Manager in the Welsh Parliament, I have the necessary skills to take on this important role."
As for Labour, Ken Skates will sit as interim leader until a timetable is set for a full leadership election, the party said.
Mr Skates said: “Today is just the beginning of a process that will help us to understand what we got wrong. Because we did get it wrong.
“There is no reading of this result that endorses every action we have taken as a party and our task now is to take the time needed and to work out what has happened.
“It is a task that will require every single one of us to take part in – every member, every councillor, every MS, MP, Lord and all roles in between.
“But it is not a task that is beyond us.”
Paying tribute to Eluned Morgan he said: “I would like to thank Eluned for everything she has done over the past two years as our First Minister, and in her 30 years of service to Wales and the Labour Party.
"Her grit and determination in the face of true challenge is something we as a Party will always be proud of.
"She broke the glass ceiling, and her role in history as the first woman to lead our Party and country is an achievement second to none.”
In Sir Gaerfyrddin, Plaid Cymru were the largest party with 36,160 votes; and Reform not far behind with 27,542.
Welsh Labour were next with 6,458; followed by the Welsh Conservatives with 5,853; Wales Green Party (3,832); Welsh Liberal Democrats (1,662); Independent candidate, Steve Williams (1,298); Heritage Party - Keep Our Countryside Green (496); Gwlad - Wales Can Be Better (327); Independent candidate, Carl Peters-Bond (254: Indepedent candidate, Jonathan Rose (101).
The results mean that Plaid’s Cefin Campbell retains his seat at the Senedd, and will be joined by long-standing fellow party members Nerys Evans and Adam Price.
Reform UK will have three representatives in the shape of Gareth David Beer, Carmelo Colasanto, and Sarah Elizabeth Edwards.
Carmarthen County Council confirmed that over 55.97% of eligible voters in the Sir Gaerfyrddin constituency turned out to vote in the 2026 Senedd Election. The amount of spoilt ballot papers was 238.
Cefin Campbell said that he was “absolutely delighted”.
“Thanks to everybody who supported Plaid Cymru. Nearly a 9,000 majority, it’s a great success in Sir Gaerfyrddin, we’ve got three seats, nearly, nearly winning a fourth as well, so it’s a brilliant result and we are so, so happy,” he remarked.
“The positive message was around hope and ambition, to create a better Wales, and that is what resonated to people on the doorstep.”
On Plaid’s success, County Councillor for Tenby’s North Ward, Cllr Michael Williams who represents the party on Pembrokeshire County Council, remarked: “After 63 years of campaigning for Plaid Cymru, what a change, after so many difficult years, we now witness a possible new dawn.
“With County Council elections within twelve months, I hope to see a large number of local Plaid Cymru candidates joining me in standing for election.
“I hope to see local people with deep roots in our community, who have a deep understanding of our needs offering themselves for election as Plaid candidates.
“It must be time to see through the veil which the so-called independents, who themselves cover their political affiliations. This in my opinion is fraudulent.
“I believe that honesty means openly stating your political affiliations, if you enter the political arena, even if it does cost you a certain number of votes.”
After taking his oath at the Senedd on Sunday, Reform’s Gareth Beer said that it was a moment that will stay with him ‘for a lifetime’.
“It is a true honour to have been elected. alongside the other members to represent the people of Carmarthenshire,” he stated.
“I do not take the trust you have placed in me lightly. I am deeply aware of the responsibility that comes with this role, and I am committed to working tirelessly on your behalf.
“I will listen, I will stand up for you, our communities, and I will always strive to be a strong and principled voice for Carmarthenshire at the Senedd.
“Thank you for your confidence and support. The work begins now.”
Spare a thought for Samuel Kurtz who had represented both South Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West at the Senedd for the past few years, under the previous electoral system, but was very gracious in saying “so long” but not ”farewell” to politics after losing his seat, and also in wishing his fellow Welsh Conservative candidate Paul Davies (who previously represented Preseli Pembrokeshire) all the best for his role at Welsh Parliament.
“That’s the way the cookie crumbles, folks,” stated Mr Kurtz. “What an absolute honour and pleasure it has been to serve as your Member of the Senedd.
“Firstly, I am so pleased that Paul Davies has been re-elected. I owe him so much, and I wouldn’t have been able to do this job without his support and guidance.
“Secondly, this isn’t a time for tears of sadness, but a time to look back with love and fondness on 5 years of doing the best job, which I have loved every single second of.
“So, with a heart filled with joy and happiness I say thank you to everyone who has supported me.
“And to you, the people of this beautiful corner of Wales. Diolch. You’ve been front and centre of all I do, and I can’t thank you enough.”
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