Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has promised to “breathe new life into rural communities forgotten by Labour” during visits to Cardigan and Crymych.
Mr ap Iorwerth visited the new look Ceredigion Penfro Senedd constituency on 14 August.
Plaid Cymru outlined a strategy to tackle rural poverty and drive rural growth in the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show in 2024.
The strategy focuses on addressing the unique challenges faced by rural Wales.
Mr ap Iorwerth MS said:“We know that poverty often hides in plain sight in our rural and coastal communities.
“That’s why Plaid Cymru will focus on building a healthier, wealthier Wales – with a strong focus on an economy that helps its people thrive, offering secure and well-paid jobs.
