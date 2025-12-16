Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS has been looking back at the issues that have affected constituents this year.
Reflecting on areas such as health and farming, Mabon ap Gwynfor summed up his thoughts ahead of Christmas.
He said: “This year has brought unrelenting pressures on our NHS, with staff working tirelessly under immense strain to provide care in extremely challenging conditions.
“Our farming communities have faced uncertainty and change, while the housing crisis continues to impact families and young people trying to stay in their communities.
“On top of this, global conflicts have reminded us of the importance of peace and solidarity. Through local casework, my team and I have seen first-hand how difficult things are for many people - whether it’s accessing basic healthcare, finding affordable housing, or navigating the pressures on rural livelihoods. I have sought every opportunity to challenge the government and fight to secure the rights of my constituents, ensuring that your voices are heard in the Senedd.
“It is a privilege to fight for local people and to campaign passionately on the issues that matter most to our communities.
“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the local groups and organisations across Dwyfor Meirionnydd who have worked tirelessly to support those in need throughout the year. Your efforts make a real difference and show the strength of our communities.
“As we look ahead to 2026 and the next Senedd elections, I and Plaid Cymru will continue to stand up for our communities, fighting for fair access to NHS services, supporting our farming and rural communities, tackling the housing crisis - ensuring that the voices of rural Wales are heard loud and clear. I believe we have a real opportunity to shape a fairer, stronger Wales - one where rural communities thrive, our NHS is properly supported, housing is affordable, and our farmers and rural businesses are valued.
“I and Plaid Cymru will continue to stand up for Dwyfor Meirionnydd and fight for the future we all deserve. I wish you and your loved ones a joyful Christmas and a hopeful New Year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.