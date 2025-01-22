An additional £1.5m is set to be provided for warm hubs across Wales which provide a welcoming and safe space for people of all ages.
The hubs offer a safe place where people can meet, get advice, and stay warm, helping communities of all ages through challenging times.
Many warm hubs provide practical help with managing bills, claiming benefits, and accessing energy-saving advice.
They also create opportunities for social activities, learning new skills, or simply a warm drink and a chat.
The commitment in the Welsh Government’s draft budget for 2025-26 builds on the £1.5m provided for warm hubs in this financial year and will ensure hubs can continue to support communities throughout the year, not just during the winter months.