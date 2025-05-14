The opening was attended by Karen Jewell, Chief Midwifery Officer for Wales, who cut the ribbon across the pool to declare it officially open. Others in attendance included the senior midwifery team of Dana Scott, Director of Midwifery & Professional Governance Lead, and Cerian Llewelyn, Interim Head of Midwifery (both of whom are strong advocates for promoting water immersion as a choice for labouring women), Rhian Davies from CBLF, and Marie Mickiewicz and her eight-week old daughter, Ripley, who was born in the pool, which has been in use since February.