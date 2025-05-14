A new fixed birthing pool has officially opened at Bronglais Hospital’s Gwenllian ward.
The opening took place on 9 May.
The £21,629 pool was funded by generous donations from the local community; £13,400 was provided by Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends (CBLF), almost £10,000 of which came from the proceeds of the Sgarmes Christmas Singalong in December 2023. The audience raised that amount through ticket sales, raffle and donations on the night. The remainder was provided by Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board.
Emma Booth, Clinical and Operational Lead Midwife, has fought hard to bring the pool to the hospital.
The opening was attended by Karen Jewell, Chief Midwifery Officer for Wales, who cut the ribbon across the pool to declare it officially open. Others in attendance included the senior midwifery team of Dana Scott, Director of Midwifery & Professional Governance Lead, and Cerian Llewelyn, Interim Head of Midwifery (both of whom are strong advocates for promoting water immersion as a choice for labouring women), Rhian Davies from CBLF, and Marie Mickiewicz and her eight-week old daughter, Ripley, who was born in the pool, which has been in use since February.
Emma Booth said: “We are so grateful that the support of our local communities has enabled us to purchase the fixed pool.
“Evidence suggests water immersion for labour and birth can reduce the length of labour and the need for pharmacological pain relief and birth intervention. It may also help relax muscles, promote a calmer birthing experience, and provide a gentler transition from the womb to the outside world for the baby.
“The fixed model is more comfortable and spacious than the inflatable pool which was previously used in the ward, offering greater freedom of movement in the water. The entry steps create a safe and easy way to enter and exit the pool, and the under-water LED lights provide mood lighting and illuminate the water for examination purposes.
“The pool will really enhance the experience of both parents and staff.”
Elinor Powell, Chair of Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends (CBLF), said: “We're absolutely thrilled to have been able to contribute to the birthing pool which will make such a positive difference to Gwenllian ward.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to our CBLF members and all those who have donated.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
Bronglais League of Friends aims to work for the welfare of the patients and staff of Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth and the community. For more information and to get involved, please email: [email protected] or follow CBLF on Facebook and Instagram.
For more details about Hywel Dda Health Charities and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk