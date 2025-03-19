The Welsh Government has made £90m in low interest loans available to Registered Social Landlords (RSLs) to deliver more homes for people across Wales.
The loans will help the housing sector with the escalating costs of debt and support the delivery of 277 affordable homes, with 119 to be delivered this Senedd term, and improvement works to 4,397 existing homes.
The low-cost loans range between £5m and £10m and highlight the Welsh Government’s continued commitment to achieving value for money and maximising all avenues to increase affordable housing supply.
The Welsh Government successfully introduced the loan scheme in 2023-24, issuing more than £75m in loans to RSLs to bring forward over 450 additional homes in the social sector.