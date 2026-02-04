Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts has called the Prime Minister’s integrity into question following revelations over Peter Mandelson’s connections with Jeffrey Epstein.
During PMQs on Wednesday, Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP asked Sir Keir Starmer how people can trust his judgement and therefore trust him to stay as Prime Minister after appointing Peter Mandelson despite knowing of his links to paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Ms Saville Roberts said that the victims and survivors of Epstein and his circle of “overprivileged elite” were at the forefront of her mind.
Liz Saville Roberts MP emphasised that the Prime Minister was already aware of Peter Mandelson’s association with Jeffrey Epstein when he personally appointed him as the UK’s ambassador to the USA.
Sir Keir Starmer removed Peter Mandelson from his post as UK ambassador to the USA in September 2025 after leaked emails showed Mandelson expressing support for Jeffrey Epstein and downplaying Epstein’s 2008 conviction.
Peter Mandelson had maintained a close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein after his conviction of child sex offences. Mandelson described Epstein’s release from prison after his sentencing for these offences as “Liberation Day”.
Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “The victims and survivors of Epstein and his circle of overprivileged elite are at the forefront of my mind here and now.
“Mandelson, we now know, described Epstein’s release from prison after being sentenced for child sex offences as ‘Liberation Day’.
“This man’s association with Epstein was known when the Prime Minister personally appointed him as the UK’s ambassador to the USA.
“How can we trust the Prime Minister’s judgement and in questioning that, how can we trust him to remain as Prime Minister?”
In his response, the Prime Minister said that the extent of the relationship between Mandelson and Epstein was not disclosed and claimed that Mandelson lied throughout the process.
