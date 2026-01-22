Plaid Cymru’s Crown Estate Wales Bill has passed its third reading in the House of Lords, completing all stages.
The Bill, first introduced by Dafydd Wigley, calls on the UK Government to transfer responsibility for the Crown Estate in Wales to the Welsh Government.
In response to the passing of the Bill in the House of Lords, Lord Livermore, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury said that the UK Government does not support the devolution of the Crown Estate to Wales.
However, Plaid Cymru MP Llinos Medi is set to reintroduce the Bill as a Private Member’s Bill in the House of Commons.
All 22 councils in Wales have passed motions calling for the Crown Estate’s devolution.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.