Huw Irranca-Davies is the new Llywydd of the Senedd, with former Aberystwyth town councillor, Kerry Ferguson, being appointed as his deputy.
In the Senedd on Tuesday afternoon, Labour MS, Huw Irranca-Davies was voted in as the speaker of the chamber, or llywydd, with newly-elected Aberystwyth-based MS, Kerry Ferguson, chosen as Deputy Llywydd.
Huw Irranca-Davies MS was elected as Llywydd, becoming responsible for chairing Plenary meetings, ensuring the Senedd conducts its business fairly and impartially, and representing the Senedd in Wales and beyond.
Following this, Kerry Ferguson MS was elected Deputy Presiding Officer (DPO), supporting the Llywydd in overseeing proceedings in the Siambr and carrying out the duties of the role when required.
The election of the Llywydd and Deputy Presiding Officer is one of the first duties carried out by the Senedd after an election and is essential to enabling the Senedd to conduct its business on behalf of the people of Wales.
In his address to Members of the Senedd, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, the newly elected Llywydd said: “I pledge to work with every Member of the Senedd to ensure that our Senedd meets the high expectations on this institution. That the Senedd is relevant to every part of Wales, engages with everyone in Wales and our democracy is strengthened through our common interest and efforts as parliamentarians. I will carry out this role with openness and collaboration, fairness and impartiality.
“I am always keen to ensure this Senedd and all of us who have the privilege of representing our constituents do so with respect for each other in the way that we engage and debate. With respect for our democratic processes and respect for the people of Wales in all our great and glorious diversity.”
The Llywydd took the Chair immediately following the election and will oversee the next stages of early parliamentary business.
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