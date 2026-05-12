In his address to Members of the Senedd, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, the newly elected Llywydd said: “I pledge to work with every Member of the Senedd to ensure that our Senedd meets the high expectations on this institution. That the Senedd is relevant to every part of Wales, engages with everyone in Wales and our democracy is strengthened through our common interest and efforts as parliamentarians. I will carry out this role with openness and collaboration, fairness and impartiality.