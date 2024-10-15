Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, joined a panel discussion with A-Level students from across West Wales this month to discuss the country’s future on the global stage.
During the event, Mr Kurtz fielded questions from students from Carmarthen’s Ysgol Bro Myrddin and elsewhere on a range of topics, including the Welsh Government's controversial 20mph legislation and the lead-up to the next Senedd election.
Reflecting on the session, Mr Kurtz MS said: “There were some fantastic questions from the students, showing just how passionate young people in Wales are about the way their country is governed.
“As a former politics student myself, it was pleasing to see these young people understand that Wales has a significant role to play both globally and within the UK, whether it’s leading the way in green energy or preserving and promoting our Welsh culture.
“I’d like to thank Aberystwyth University for organising such an inspiring event at the Senedd, and I look forward to engaging with more young people interested in politics in the future.”
Also this month, Mr Kurtz visted Pembrokeshire College for the launch of the Energy Transition Skills Hub - a new facility that will help train and inspire the next generation of young people.