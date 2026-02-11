Plans to “transform” Wales’ response to homelessness have been passed by the Senedd.
The Welsh Government said the Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill will “fundamentally change our homelessness system, so it is focused on prevention and providing more tools to support people into longer-term homes. “
Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Jayne Bryant, said: “This Bill is unique.
“It is rooted in the lived experience of homelessness and every part of the Bill is a response to real experiences of the system.
“Today is a real turning point for Wales.
“The Bill will transform our homelessness system, moving away from one that responds to crisis and towards one that is firmly focused on prevention, because everyone deserves a safe place to call home.”
