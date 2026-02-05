There are a few reasons people point to, to explain the influx in wind farm proposals - Welsh government encouraged applications by creating Pre-Assessed Areas earmarked as ready for wind farm development, funneling large scale projects for approval through the Welsh government rather than local authorities through the new Developments of National Significance designation, that there has never been as much red tape for large-scale wind farm developments in Wales compared to in England (which were until recently banned), combined with the country’s ambitious target to have the nation’s electricity demand met by 100 per cent renewable sources by 2035.