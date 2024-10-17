The Senedd’s legislation committee criticised a “wholly unacceptable” delay of more than seven years in implementing reforms to tattooing and body piercing.
In 2017, the Welsh Government brought forward the now-Public Health Act which included a new licensing scheme for tattooing, acupuncture, electrolysis and body piercing.
At the time, ministers warned current legislation was “inadequate to sufficiently protect the public” with inconsistency in enforcement across the country.
And the Welsh Government lauded the benefits, saying: “The main benefit of the licensing system is savings to the NHS, in terms of treatment costs, and to individuals’ health.”
But, more than seven years on, regulations to implement a mandatory licensing scheme are now finally set to come into force on 29 November.