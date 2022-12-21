Community activist Dinah Mulholland – who ran to be Lampeter councillor in a by-election this year – told the Cambrian News: “The high number of social worker vacancies in Ceredigion Council is extremely worrying. The consequences are not only an increase in costs in an already stretched council budget with the employment of agency staff. These vacancies also increase the risk to vulnerable clients and further lack of retention and burnout in overworked social services staff on the frontline.