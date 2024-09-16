Roads switched to a 20mph speed limit under a controversial Welsh Government scheme could be switched back after a series of consultation with local councils.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates announced a three phase-plan on 20mph, including a National Listening Programme and publishing revised guidance for highway authorities in July.
Mr Skates said that the first two phases of the plan are “complete.”
“Local authorities are now in the process of reviewing feedback from people, business, and communities across Wales to ensure 20mph is targeted on the right roads.,” he said.
A number of councils are now starting to set out the final stage of the plan by publishing information on the amount of feedback received and the next steps.