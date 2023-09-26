Calls have been made for public consultation on major decisions as the Gold Command set up by Ceredigion County Council to make decisions during the Covid-19 pandemic was heavily criticised by respondents to an Aberystwyth University study.
Respondents were asked if they had any suggestions for Ceredigion to move forward while drawing lessons from the experience of the pandemic as well as dealing with its impacts, and “while many commended the Ceredigion council’s handling of the pandemic, there were calls for wider community participation in decision-making during the pandemic”.
“Gold and Silver Commands faced criticism, as respondents wanted elected members of the council to have a say in decision-making in the county and there were calls for public consultation on major decisions,” a report on the study found.
On safe zones, the report found that “more accessible and pedestrianised town centres (pedestrian and safe zones) were welcomed by many while the impact of safe zones on businesses was questioned by some”.
Residents also wanted to “prioritise the opening of leisure facilities, playgrounds, sports facilities and libraries” to “support children’s and young people’s well-being” along with keeping the schools open and providing childcare support.