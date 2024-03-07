The UK Government has been accused of “continuing to drag its feet” on ensuring women born in the 1950s receive pension equality.
Thirty campaigners from the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group were in the public gallery as the issue was raised in the Senedd on March 6.
The campaign was launched amid concerns about the way in which women’s state pension age was increased from 60 to 66 in line with men.
Millions of women saw their retirement plans plunged into chaos after they were given little to no notice of the change, causing financial hardship for many.
Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru’s deputy leader, raised their plight during questions to Mick Antoniw, who is counsel general, the Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser.
She told the chamber: “The 1950s-born women denied their state pensions still await justice. They should not still be waiting.
Mr Antoniw said he has written to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, which has been investigating the way state pension age changes were introduced.
Calling for the matter to be expedited, he said: “We've had a response, and, of course, the issue is still being considered by the ombudsman.
“We’ll continue to monitor what’s happening.”