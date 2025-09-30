The UK Government has rejected cross-party calls for the Senedd to have a formal say in appointing the chair of S4C.
Ian Murray, the UK media minister, resisted the Senedd culture committee’s calls to address an “anomaly” that powers over the Welsh-language broadcaster do not reside in Wales.
Mr Murray confirmed the UK Government has “no plans to change current appointment processes”, making the case for a single, UK-wide regulatory regime for broadcasting.
In a letter to the committee, the minister wrote: “The UK-wide approach to broadcasting generates significant economies of scale that support Welsh broadcasting and production.”
Mr Murray said powers over broadcasting remain reserved to Westminster but he stressed the UK Government is committed to ensuring the interests of all nations are reflected.
