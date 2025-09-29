The Welsh Government has introduced plans for a phased ban on greyhound racing by 2030, proposing to make it an offence to operate a track or organise races.
Wales’ last remaining track – the Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach – faces closure after a draft law was introduced in the Senedd to prohibit the sport.
The prohibition of greyhound racing bill, published on 29 September, would make it an offence to operate a track or be involved in organising greyhound racing in Wales.
If ultimately passed by Senedd members as expected, the ban will be phased in – coming into force no sooner than April 2027 and no later than April 2030.
An implementation group has been set up to advise on the transition.
