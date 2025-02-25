The Welsh Government Minister for Further and Higher Education has invited university chiefs to a meeting in a bid to “safeguard the future of higher education in Wales.”
Announcing support for Welsh universities of £18.5m as they battle rising costs and falling incomes leading to job losses and warnings from unions of “financial crisis”, minister Vikki Howells said: “Universities across Wales are anchor institutions in our economy, our communities and our culture.
“This funding will contribute to the longer-term sustainability of universities.
“I have invited all Vice Chancellors to a round-table meeting for more discussions about the current challenges facing the sector and how we can work together to safeguard the future of higher education in Wales.”