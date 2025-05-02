The Welsh Government has announced over £2m of additional funding to provide victims of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence with support and advice.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Jane Hutt made the announcement coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Act 2015.
Jane Hutt, said: "This additional investment strengthens vital services for victims and survivors across Wales, providing safe spaces where they can begin their recovery journey.
“There is no place for harassment, abuse or violence in our society.
“Ten years on from our landmark VAWDASV Act, we remain committed to eliminate violence against women, making Wales the safest place to be a woman or a girl.”