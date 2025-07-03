More than 600 community spaces are benefiting from £1.5m in Welsh Government funding to provide warm, safe and welcoming places throughout the year.
People of all ages can drop in to access support with things like debt or energy bills, check they’re getting the help they’re entitled to, or join social sessions aimed at reducing loneliness and isolation.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “These hubs are about more than providing physical warmth in the winter - they’re about connection, community and knowing someone is there to talk to.
“In difficult times, it's essential that people know where to turn for help.
“By investing in these welcoming spaces, we're ensuring that support remains available in local communities across Wales whenever it's needed.”
