Senedd members denounced the “ill-judged, regrettable and unacceptable” decision to “piggyback” on the UK renters’ rights bill but held their noses to vote for it nonetheless.
Mike Hedges, in his role as chair of the legislation committee, expressed concerns about the Senedd consenting to the UK Government making law in a devolved area.
He said the Welsh Government provided no clear rationale for “piggybacking” on a UK bill, adding that a bill tailored to Wales’ needs could have already become law by autumn 2024.
“This would have meant that the benefits of the legislation could have been felt sooner by citizens in Wales,” said the Labour Senedd member.
“Moreover, the provisions could have been consulted on by Senedd committees and subject to more debate and scrutiny, with a view to producing better outcomes.”
The renters’ rights bill, described as the most significant change to the private rented sector in decades, amends two Senedd Acts – with little input from elected members in Cardiff Bay.
Mr Hedges warned: “The Senedd is in effect being provided with a fait accompli: vote in favour or risk losing important legislation on housing.
“This is even though the bill’s provisions for Wales have not been the subject of rigorous policy development, detailed scrutiny by members of the Senedd with knowledge of Welsh housing issues nor consultation with stakeholders.”
During a debate on a legislative consent motion on 20 May, Mr Hedges criticised the lack of a formal Welsh Government consultation on a bill that creates new criminal offences.
He added: “In the committee’s view, the decision to pursue provisions for Wales in the UK Government’s bill on grounds of expediency was a miscalculation and ill-judged.”
Wales’ housing minister Jayne Bryant responded: “Practically, we could not deliver within the timeframe of this bill without making sacrifices elsewhere.”