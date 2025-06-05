Wales is only training around a third of the necessary secondary school teachers, with nowhere near enough recruits and no improvement in sight, an education chief warned.
Hayden Llewellyn, the Education Workforce Council chief executive, gave evidence to the Senedd education committee on 5 June.
Mr Llewellyn identified a clear pattern in initial teacher education, with recruitment problems centred on secondaries and “no problem” in primary schools.
He said the Welsh Government aims for about 600 primary teachers to be trained each year, with that number overdelivered in August 2024.
But he warned of a stark picture for secondaries, saying ministers are seeking to train about 1,000 teachers each year but the EWC issued 369 certificates, according to the latest data.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.