The Economy Secretary Jeremy Miles officially launched the publicly-owned renewable energy developer for Wales, Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru.
The company has been established to accelerate the development of renewable energy projects, particularly onshore wind, on the wider Welsh public estate and maximise their value for the people of Wales.
The Trydan Gwyrdd team, based in Merthyr Tydfil, will be working alongside Natural Resources Wales to develop wind farms on the woodland estate.
Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and the Welsh Language said: “There is no question that clean energy is central to a more prosperous Wales and a better future for our communities.
“I hope today’s announcements show how we will make the energy transition benefit Wales.”