The Welsh Government and the 22 local councils in Wales have signed a ‘landmark agreement that will strengthen the relationship between national and local government.’
The Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Welsh Government and Local Government in Wales creates a framework for national and local government to work more effectively together, cutting unnecessary bureaucracy while respecting each other's democratic roles.
It also addresses practical concerns including funding arrangements, with commitments to early engagement on budget processes and multi-year financial settlements where possible.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: "This agreement represents a crucial milestone in our collective commitment to putting people first.
“By working together, without duplication or unnecessary bureaucracy, we can deliver better outcomes for communities across Wales.”
