The Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice said she is “committed to supporting volunteering in Wales and developing a new vision to help the sector prosper into the future.”
Lesley Griffiths was speaking as she thanked the thousands of volunteers across Wales during Volunteers' Week 2024.
The Cabinet Secretary says new and innovative approaches to help third sector organisations attract and retain volunteers will be underpinned by a “new and progressive” vision to drive volunteering in Wales.
“As a government, we are committed to the sector, and we want to encourage more people to volunteer because there are countless ways in which we all depend on the simple acts of kindness and mutual help,” she said.