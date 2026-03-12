The Welsh Government has unveiled a 10-year strategy to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse.
The Strategy for Preventing and Responding to Child Sexual Abuse 2026-2036 has been co-produced with adult victim-survivors, the NSPCC, the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse, Barnardo’s and the Lucy Faithfull Foundation.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said: “Child sexual abuse is abhorrent.
“Its impact can be life-altering, affecting a person long into adulthood.
“This strategy represents our unwavering commitment to tackling this issue head-on and a whole‑system approach where everyone works together towards the same goal is central to achieving our objectives.
“Through close partnership working we can build a safer Wales for every child."
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