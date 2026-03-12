Work by six local artists on the theme of positive peace will be projected onto Aberystwyth Castle from 20-22 March.
It is being done as part of a programme of free activities to celebrate Aberystwyth Ceredigion’s designation as a Dinas Llên/City of Literature and part of UNESCO’s network of creative cities.
The project is a collaboration between Aberystwyth University’s Dialogue Centre and Big Wave-Ton Fawr’s Heddwch a Chariad season.
The collaboration also sees three Aberystwyth bus stops - two in Penparcau and one on Penglais Hill - transformed by artists On The Wing and Nicky Arscott, with the artwork revealed during the final week of March.
It follows the unveiling earlier this month of another bus stop - on Park Avenue - adorned with images of the Welsh Women’s Peace Petition in partnership with the National Library of Wales.
The university is organising a range of other free activities on the theme of ‘Reading the Landscape’, including creative walks around Aberystwyth on 21 and 28 March led by author Mari Ellis Dunning and a local artist; a workshop on the basics of book binding on 21 and 28 March; a land and language creative learning workshop for Welsh learners at the Arts Centre on 23 March. As the programme draws to a close on 28 March, there’s a pop-up exhibition in the School of Art and a poetry reading and book discussion at the Town Hall as part of the Er Mwyn Dyn/Crying Out Loud town criers project.
The activities are partly funded by Welsh Government. Event details can be found at dinasllen.cymru.
The Dinas Llên partnership includes Aberystwyth Town Council, Aberystwyth University, the Books Council of Wales, Ceredigion County Council, the National Library of Wales and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies, Wales Literature Exchange and Literature Across Borders).
