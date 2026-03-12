The university is organising a range of other free activities on the theme of ‘Reading the Landscape’, including creative walks around Aberystwyth on 21 and 28 March led by author Mari Ellis Dunning and a local artist; a workshop on the basics of book binding on 21 and 28 March; a land and language creative learning workshop for Welsh learners at the Arts Centre on 23 March. As the programme draws to a close on 28 March, there’s a pop-up exhibition in the School of Art and a poetry reading and book discussion at the Town Hall as part of the Er Mwyn Dyn/Crying Out Loud town criers project.