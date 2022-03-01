Welsh Government to offer £4 million in aid to Ukraine

Women embrace as refugees wait for transport at Przemysl train station after crossing the border from Ukraine into Poland ( Adam Gray/SWNS )

The Welsh Government is to provide £4 million in aid to Ukraine and is to offer sanctuary to those fleeing the country.

Speaking in the chamber today, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “We stand in support of the Ukrainian people who are bravely resisting this unprovoked and brutal act of war.

“The Welsh Government will provide £4m in financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which will help to provide crucial support to many who are in desperate need.

“We are also assessing what surplus medical equipment could usefully be sent to the country.

“Wales, as a Nation of Sanctuary, stands ready to welcome people fleeing Ukraine.

“Tomorrow we will be holding urgent discussions with local authority leaders to ensure preparations are in place to accept refugees.

“I have also written to the Prime Minister urging the UK Government to strengthen current arrangements to enable Ukrainian citizens to come to the UK quickly and safely. It is vital people can seek safe sanctuary here without bureaucracy delaying that process.