The Welsh Liberal Democrats have announced that Sandra Jervis will head their party’s list for the Ceredigion Benfro (Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire) constituency at the 2026 Senedd election following a ballot of party members in the constituency.
Sandra is a small business owner, who runs Creative Cove stationery shop in Lampeter, where she has lived for 20 years. She has three children with her husband Paul, and has a record of campaigning in the area, including plans to relocate Lampeter Library.
Ceredigion Benfro is one of the party’s top targets in the 2026 election, covering the Westminster constituencies of Ceredigion Preseli and Mid and South Pembrokeshire. The Liberal Democrats finished second in Ceredigion Preseli in the 2024 General Election.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats have historically had a strong presence in Ceredigion, holding the Westminster seat and its predecessor, Ceredigion and Pembroke North, regularly and often in competition with Plaid Cymru.
The Liberal Democrats have also traditionally formed the opposition to Plaid Cymru on Ceredigion County Council.
Commenting on her selection, Sandra Jervis said: “I’m blown away by the support that I’ve received from local members, and I’m really excited to fight for change for voters across Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
“When I speak to voters on the doorstep, many of them speak warmly about former Liberal Democrat MPs for our area, such as Mark Williams and Geraint Howells and local Lib Dem Councillors like Elizabeth Evans.
“I look forward to continuing their genuine community politics and fierce campaigning.
“As a small business owner myself, I understand the challenges facing high streets and the wider Welsh economy, and am proud that the Liberal Democrats are putting economic growth and reform at the centre of our Senedd election campaign.”
Party Leader Jane Dodds said that Sandra would a ‘powerful voice’ for local residents should she be elected.