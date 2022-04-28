Your comprehensive guide to next week’s elections
On Thursday, 5 May , voters head to the polls in Local Government polls to elect new councils across Wales. Here’s your handy reference guide to the elections
More than 109,000 voters denied a say
Of the 74 uncontested seats in Wales, Gwynedd has the highest number with 28, writes Julie McNicholls Vale.
According to the Electoral Reform Society (ERS) Cymru, that means over 100,000 Welsh voters are being denied a vote as dozens of seats have already been captured by parties long before polling day.
Voters in large parts of Wales will be denied a vote in this May’s local elections after dozens of council seats have already been decided before a single vote is cast.
Just five seats on Ceredigion County Council will be uncontested as voters go to the polls on Thursday, 5 May. Returning to Ceredigion council without having to campaign will be two independent members, one Liberal Democrat, one Plaid Cymru member and one Labour member.
New analysis by ERS Cymru estimates that 106,920 Welsh voters will be denied a say across Wales with elections effectively cancelled across the country.
Nine out of Wales’ 22 local authorities will see local representatives returned almost a month before polling day. In the worst-affected council area, Gwynedd, 30,722 voters will be denied a choice with 28 out of 69 already decided due to lack of competition.
Across Wales 74 councillors will be elected unopposed, leaving residents without a say over who represents them and their local areas – making decisions on key services such as health, housing and education.
Jess Blair, Director ERS Cymru said: “For over 100,000 voters in
Wales May’s elections have been effectively cancelled.
“Local elections are the cornerstone of our democracy – a chance for local people to have their say over how their local area is run and, importantly, over who represents them. But yet again thousands of voters are being denied a voice with results decided weeks before polling day.
“Uncontested seats are yet another symptom of our broken First Past the Post system – one which creates safe seats for some candidates and parties but no-go areas for others.
“However, we now have an opportunity to break this unhealthy cycle and give local democracy a much-needed shot in the arm. For the first time, local councils in Wales have the opportunity to switch over to the more proportional single transferable vote, which is already used in Scotland.
“This would mean politicians will have to fight for every vote as well as ending the scourge of safe seats and travesty of contests being won without a single vote being cast.”
17% pay hike for new councillors
COUNCILLORS elected next Thursday will receive a bumper pay rise compared to their predecessors after an independent panel recommended a near £2,500 bump to “reinstate a link to average Welsh earnings for three days work” writes Chris Betteley.
Councillor pay is set by the Remuneration Panel for Wales (IRPW) and it has recommended an increase of 17 per cent for all councillors – taking a basic salary to £16,800 from May.
It will see a basic councillor salary rise nearly £2,500 from £14,368.
Plans also include a near £9,000 pay hike for the council leader from the current £44,921 to £53,550.
The council’s deputy leader salary would rise from £31,783 to £37,485.
The IRPW said: “It has been a difficult time for the public sector but local authorities in Wales have demonstrated their resilience and capabilities over the past 18 months.
“2022 is an election year for local government and the new five year term provides the opportunity to reset the basic salaries of elected members to align with the average earnings in Wales.
“This has been eroded in successive years, primarily as a result of austerity measures.
“We consider that it is important that the payments to elected members of principal councils be fair and at a level that is not a disincentive to potential candidates for election.
“Our firm belief is that this is a reset moment for Welsh democracy and for valuing our public services.”
Voting hours
- Polling stations across the county will be open from 7am until 10pm.
- Busy times in polling stations often include 7am to 9am, lunchtime, 3.30pm to 4.30pm and 6pm to 8pm.
First-time voters
- This will see 16 and 17-year-olds voting for the first time in local elections.
- The voting age was lowered to 16 from 18 in Wales two years ago as part of the Senedd and Elections (Wales) Act 2020.
- It allowed 16 and 17-year-olds to vote for the very first time in the Senedd elections in 2021 and will now allow them to vote in local elections for the first time.
Covid measures
- Some Covid measures and social distancing will be used at polling stations on Thursday, 5 May, with the council warning that it could lead to delays.
- Covid-19 measures at polling stations may include separate entrances and exits where possible; a door manager in attendance to ensure that social distancing can be maintained at all times; altered layouts to allow for social distancing when waiting to vote and when completing a ballot paper; and polling station staff wearing PPE
- Voters may be asked to wear face coverings where possible and use hand sanitiser when they enter the polling station; voters are being encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil; and polling booths will be regularly sanitised.
New districts mean more vie for fewer seats
THIS year’s elections will see a cut in the number of members sitting on Ceredigion County Council following a review process which began in 2018, writes Chris Betteley.
Voters will elect 38 councillors on 5 May, a fall of four from the 42 seats which had been the norm on the council.
A reform of Ceredigion Council’s ward boundaries went ahead after the Welsh Government decided to accept the recommendations of the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales in August last year.
The changes accepted by the Welsh Government results in an average of 1,384 electors per councillor.
Meanwhile the number of wards will be reduced from 40 to 34, with four of those wards electing two members.
19 of the previous wards remained under the reforms.
The Four two-member electoral wards are Aberporth and Y Ferwig, Aberystwyth Morfa a Glais, Aberystwyth Penparcau, and Beulah and Llangoedmor.
Changes in Aberystwyth reduce the number of councillors representing the town to five from six.
This includes combining the Bronglais, Central and North wards under the new name of Morfa a Glais, with two elected members.
The Penparcau ward will also have two councillors, while Rheidol will retain one.
The Llanbadarn Fawr area will be represented by one councillor.
In Lampeter there are no changes to boundaries but the number of councillors will be reduced from two to one.
Shereen Williams MBE OStJ, Chief Executive of the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales said: “These changes will mean greater electoral parity for the people of Ceredigion.”
Redrawn map means six fewer council seats in Gwynedd
THE number of county councillors in Gwynedd will be reduced by six following next Thursday’s elections after a shake-up of ward boundaries.
The Welsh Government approved the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales’ recommendations despite long-running push back from Gwynedd Council itself.
The move will result in boundary changes and more multi-member wards – with the latter having raised the most opposition.
With the current 75 Gwynedd councillors being cut down to 69, some of the biggest changes will be felt in the city of Bangor which faces a significant drop in its representation within the chamber.
In Meirionnydd the existing Llangelynnin ward will lose Llanegryn and be renamed “Arthog a Llangelynin,” with the creation of a new “Bro Dysynni” ward containing Llanegryn and Llanfihangel-y-Pennant.
Elsewhere, two member wards will be established for “Bethel a’r Felinheli” and “Harlech a Llanbedr,” replacing the previous single entities in both areas.
Llanfrothen will be removed from the Penrhyndeudreth ward and join up with the renamed “Glaslyn” ward which will be made up of the existing Tremadog electoral unit.
Nebo will also be cut out of the Llanllyfni ward and join up with Clynnog, meaning that the new division would straddle the existing Senedd boundaries of Arfon and Dwyfor Meirionnydd.
Talysarn, meanwhile, would disappear from the map by becoming part of an amended Llanllyfni division, with the existing Morfa Nefyn and Tudweiliog wards also merged into one.
Although both Pwllheli seats remain unchanged, Llŷn will continue to see its representation cut with Aberdaron and Botwnnog merged as part of a new “Pen draw Llŷn” ward, as well as Mynytho with Llanbedrog and Abersoch with Llanengan.
Shereen Williams MBE OStJ, Chief Executive of the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales said: “These changes will mean greater electoral parity for the people of Gwynedd.
“I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to the review, the members of the public, councillors, Gwynedd Council, and everyone else who sent us a representation or contributed in any other way.”
Redrawn district map means fewer Powys seats
POWYS county council will have a different look after 5 May, with changes to wards and councillor numbers seeing a higher than usual number of contested seats in the county, writes Chris Betteley.
In Montgomeryshire, current Plaid Cymru group leader Elwyn Vaughan will be returned to the Glantwymyn seat uncontested.
Long-serving councillor Mike Williams will face two opponents for the Machynlleth seat in Alwyn Evans of Plaid Cymru and Independent candidate Robert George Williams.
Llanbrynmair will be contested by four candidates in Robert Jenkins (Welsh Conservatives), Gary Mitchel (Plaid Cymru), Sarah Helen Reast (Independent), and Philip Smith (Independent).
In Llanidloes ward, where two members will be elected, nine people have been nominated to contest the election.
Zoe Allan (Welsh Labour), Victoria Chapman (Plaid Cymru), Graham Davies (Plaid Cymru), Phyl Davies (Welsh Conservative), John Raymond Dore, Graham Maurice Jones (Independent), Gareth Morgan (Liberal Democrat), Glyn Preston (Welsh Liberal Democrat), and David Williams (Green Party), will all vie for the two available seats.
Welsh Conservative Karl Lewis will be elected unopposed in the Llandinam with Dolfor ward.
The Rhayader seat will be contested by Angela Davies (Welsh Liberal Democrat) and Jeremey Snook (Propel).
Due to changes in the ward boundaries, Powys County Council will return five fewer councillors this time around.
The number of councillors will fall from 73 to 68, with the number of electoral wards also falling from 73 to 60.
Ceredigion will have a new council leader
CEREDIGION County Council’s outgoing leader will not seek re-election on 5 May after more than two decades representing her community, writes Chris Betteley.
Cllr Ellen ap Gwynn has been the county councillor for Ceulanamaesmawr since 1999 and became Leader of the Opposition in 2007 until she was elected Council Leader in 2012.
She announced in March that she will step down as Plaid Cymru Group Leader after the Local Elections, and she will now no longer stand for election.
Fighting for the Ceulanamaesmawr seat instead will be Catrin Davies for Plaid Cymru, and Independent candidate Dilwyn Lewis.
Cllr ap Gwynn was the first woman and the first Plaid Cymru member to become the Leader of Ceredigion County Council.
Cllr Ellen ap Gwynn said: “It has been an honour to lead Ceredigion County Council over the past decade, and I am extremely proud of the work we have achieved during challenging times.
“My focus has always been on improving the lives of the residents of Ceredigion; to make sure families can access an excellent education for their children in good quality schools, to attract new jobs, to boost skills in young people and to continue with our programme of investment to strengthen our local economy.
“I have also been committed to supporting those in our care who need us the most and to helping people with disabilities to get the support they need to lead independent lives.
“These are the things that truly matter to our communities, and it is the reason they pay their taxes to this council.
“I’d like to thank staff at Ceredigion County Council, our partner organisations and elected members for their support and commitment to serving local residents.”
Who is running for Ceredigion County Council and where to vote
Your handy Cambrian News guide to voting for a county councillor in your ward: Keys: WARD (number of candidates to be elected)/candidates (party)/polling stations
ABERAERON and ABERARTH (1)
Elizabeth Evans (LD)
Peter Huw Lloyd (Ind)
Aberarth Village Hall/Aberaeron Memorial Hall
ABERPORTH and Y FERWIG (1)
Clive Davies (PC)
Gethin Davies (PC)
Sue Lewis (Ind)
Canolfan Dyffryn Aberporth/Hen Ysgol y Ferwig/Penparc Chapel Vestry
ABERYSTWYTH MORFA A GLAIS (2)
James Ralph Cook (Lab)
Iwan Jones Edwards (LD)
Sam Hall (Con)
Ewan Lawry (Con)
Dylan Lewi-Rowlands (Lab)
CJ Peasley (Green)
Mark Antony Strong (PC)
Joe Thomas (LD)
Alun Williams (PC)
Morlan Centre/Salvation Army/ St Paul Methodist Centre
ABERYSTWYTH PENPARCAU (2)
Steve Davies (PC)
Lloyd Edwards (Ind)
David Less (LD)
Alex Mangold (Lab)
Carl Worrall (PC)
Penparcau Memorial Hall
ABERYSTWYTH RHEIDOL (1)
Mair Benjamin (LD)
Endaf Edwards (PC)
Mathew Norman (Lab)
Martin Wyn Shewring (Ind)
Harbour House
BEULAH and LLANGOEDMOR (2)
Jan Culley (Lab)
Amanda Edwards (PC)
Chris James (PC)
Gethin James (Ind)
Llandygwydd Church Hall/Beulah Chapel Vestry/Brynwyn Chapel Vestry/Betws Ifan Community Hall/Coracle Hall
BORTH (1)
Hugh Richard Michael Hughes (Ind)
Ray Quant (Ind)
Naomi Jane Salmon (Green)
Bethlehem School Room/Borth Community Hall
NEW QUAY and LLANLLWCHAEARN (1)
Dan Potter (Ind)
Matthew Vaux (PC)
Neuadd Goffa Cei Newydd
CEULAN A MAESMAWR (1)
Catrin Davies (PC)
Dilwyn Lewis (Ind)
The Iron Room/Llanfach Church Hall/Talybont Memorial Hall
CILIAU AERON (1)
Marc Davies (Ind)
Iwan Thomas (PC)
Llwyncelyn Chapel Vestry/Ciliau Aeron Village Hall/Cilcennin Village Hall
FAENOR (1)
Gareth Stevan Kelly (Lab)
Elin Mabbutt (PC)
John Roberts (LD)
Waunfawr Community Hall/Little Acorns
LLANDYSUL SOUTH (1)
Matt Adams (PC)
Keith Evans (Ind)
Canolfan Ieuenctid Tysul/Capel Dewi Church Hall
LLANDYSUL NORTH and TROEDYRAUR (1)
Maldwyn Lewis (PC)
Brian Richard Mitchell (Green)
Ioan Thomas (Ind)
Pontsian Memorial Hall/Ysgol Tregroes/Rhydlewis Village Hall/Coedybryn Village Hall
LLANBADARN FAWR (1)
Jame s Richard Arathoon (Ind)
Gareth Davies (PC)
Josh Rutty (LD)
Llanbadarn Fawr Church Hall
LLANFARIAN (1)
Geraint Wyn Hughes (LD)
Simon Lloyd Warburton (PC)
Neuadd y Paith/Llanfarian Village Hall
LLANFIHANGEL YSTRAD (1)
Gordon Evans (Ind)
Ceris Jones (PC)
Bwlchllan Chapel Vestry/Felinfach Memorial Hall/Canolfan Bro Steffan/Dihewyd Village Hall
LLANGYBI (1)
Eryl Evans (PC)
Jane Morgan (Ind)
Dinah Mulholland (Lab)
Bwlchllan Chapel Vestry/Llangybi Memorial Hall/Llanfair Clydogau Village Hall
LLANNARTH (1)
Bryan Gareth Davies (PC)
Anwen Hughes (Ind)
Llanarth Church Hall/Mydroilyn Village Hall
LLANRHYSTUD (1)
Gwyn Wigley Evans (Gwlad)
Harry Hayfield (Green)
Ken Bird (LD)
David Inshaw (Ind)
Neuadd Santes Ursula/Llanrhystud Memorial Hall
LLANWENOG (1)
Euros Davies (Ind)
Ryan James Jones (PC)
Llanwnnen Church Hall/Ysgol Cwrtnewydd
LLANSANFFRAID (1)
Dafydd Edwards (Ind)
Keith Henson (PC)
Llanon Village Hall/Pennant Community Centre
LLEDROD (1)
Aaron Benjamin (Ind)
Wyn Evans (Ind)
Angharad Danielle Shaw (PC)
Ysbyty Ystwyth Village Hall/Bronant Chapel Vestry/Canolfan Edward Richard
MELINDWR (1)
Rhodri Davies (PC)
Chris Simpson (Green)
Capel Bangor Village Hall/Ponterwyd Primary School/Mynach Community Centre
MWLDAN (1)
Richard Morgan Jones (PC)
Sian Maehrlein (LD)
Bethania Chapel Vestry
PENBRYN (1)
Gwyn James (Ind)
Jake Robert Rayson (N/A)
Sarnau Memorial Hall
TEIFI (1)
Elaine Evans (LD)
Catrin Miles (PC)
John Pope (Lab)
Bethania Chapel Vestry
TREFEURIG (1)
Dai Mason (Ind)
Caryl Roberts (PC)
Penrhyn Hall
TREGARON and YSTRAD FFLUR (1)
Ifan Davies (Ind)
Catherine Hughes (PC)
Pantyfedwen Hall/Tregaron Memorial Hall
YSTWYTH (1)
Meirion Davies (LD)
Kerry Elizabeth Ferguson (PC)
The full list of candidates running for seats in Gwynedd
Your handy Cambrian News guide to voting for a county councillor in your ward: BOLD indicates elected unopposed
Arfon
ARLLECHWED
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Lewis Brown – Independent
Bernard Arthur Ronald Gentry – Welsh Conservative Party
Dafydd Meurig – Plaid Cymru
BETHEL a’r FELINHELI
(No. of cllrs = 2)
Iwan Huws – Plaid Cymru
Linda Park – Welsh Liberal Democrats
Sasha Ellen Fraser Williams – Plaid Cymru
CADNANT
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Dawn Lynne Jones – Plaid Cymru
CAPEL BANGOR
(No. of cllrs = 2)
Elis Anwyl – Independent
Medwyn Hughes – Plaid Cymru
Simon Robert Ogdon – Welsh Liberal Democrats
Daniel Thomas Welsh – Welsh Conservative Party
Huw Wyn Jones – Plaid Cymru
CANOL BETHESDA
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Rheinallt Puw – Plaid Cymru
CANOL TREF CAERNARFON
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Olaf Cai Larsen - The Party of Wales
CWM-Y-GLO
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Berwyn Parry Jones – Plaid Cymru
DEINIOLEN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Elfed Wyn Williams – Plaid Cymru
DEWI
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Gareth Roberts – Plaid Cymru
DWYRAIN BANGOR
(No. of cllrs = 2)
Dylan Fernley – Independent
Stacey Marie Ingram – Welsh Conservative Party
Christopher Leslie Daniel Johnson – Welsh Liberal Democrats
Nigel Pickavance – (Party not listed)
GERLAN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Einir Wyn Williams – Plaid Cymru
GLYDER
No. of cllrs = 1)
Steven John Bell – Independent
Elin Walker Jones – Plaid Cymru
HENDRE
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Anna Jane Evans – Plaid Cymru
Coj Parry – Welsh Labour
LLANBERIS
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Heather Lynne Jones – Independent
Kimberley Jones – Plaid Cymru
Colin Frazier Owen – (Party not listed)
LLANLLYFNI
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Dan Hunt – Wales Green Party
Dafydd Thomas – Plaid Cymru
Peter Thomas – (Party not listed)
LLANRUG
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Beca Brown – Plaid Cymru
LLANWNDA
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Gareth Humphreys – (Party not listed)
Huw Llwyd Rowlands – Plaid Cymru
MENAI
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Ioan Ceredig Thomas – Plaid
PEBLIG
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Dewi Jones – Plaid Cymru
Jonathan Jones – Independent
PENISA’R-WAUN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Elwyn Jones – Independent
PENYGROES
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Craig Jeremy Ab Iago – Plaid Cymru
RACHUB
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Paul John Rowlinson - Plaid Cymru
TRE-GARTH a MYNYDD LLANDYGAI
(No. of cllrs = 1)
John Hardy – Welsh Conservative Party
Huw Vaughan Jones – Welsh Labour
Beca Roberts – Plaid Cymru
TRYFAN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Aeron Maldwyn Jones – (Party not listed)
Lari Parc – Independent
Arwyn Herald Roberts – Plaid Cymru
Y BONTNEWYDD
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Menna Jones – Plaid Cymru
Gavin Andrew Owen – Independent
WAUNFAWR
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Edgar Wyn Owen – Plaid Cymru
Y FAENOL
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Menna Baines – Plaid Cymru
Andrew Richard Joyce – Welsh Liberal Democrats
Y GROESLON
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Llio Elenid Owen - Plaid Cymru
Bethan Mair Williams (party not listed)
DWYFOR
ABERERCH
No. of cllrs = 1)
Mici Plwm – Plaid Cymru
Peter Anthony Read – Independent
Richard Glyn Roberts – Independent
ABERSOCH gyda LLANENGAN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
John Brynmor Hughes – Independent
Dewi Wyn Roberts – Plaid Cymru
CLYNNOG
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Dafydd Owen Davies – Plaid Cymru
Selina Jane Lloyd – (Party not listed)
Dannielle Marcella Murphy – Wales Green Party
CRICCIETH
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Lorraine Sally Johnson – Welsh Labour
Shannon Marie Orritt – Plaid Cymru
Eirwyn Williams – Independent
DE PWLLHELI
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Hefin Underwood – Independent
DOLBENMAEN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Stephen William Churchman – Welsh Liberal Democrats
DWYRAIN PORTHMADOG
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Nia Wyn Jeffreys – Plaid Cymru
EFAILNEWYDD a BUAN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Anwen Jane – (Party not listed)
GLASLYN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Alwyn Gruffydd – (Party not listed)
June Jones – Plaid Cymru
GOGLEDD PWLLHELI
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Dylan Bullard – Independent
Elin Hywel – Plaid Cymru
GORLLEWIN PORTHMADOG
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Gwilym Jones – Independent
Joe McDonald – Welsh Labour
Rhys Llywelyn – Plaid Cymru
LLANBEDROG gyda MYNYTH
(No. of cllrs = 1)
John Grant Fifield – Welsh Conservative Party
Angela Ann Russell – Independent
LLANYSTUMDWY
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Ioan Gwynfor Hughes – (Party not listed)
Gwen Vaughan Jones – Independent
Rhys Tudur – Plaid Cymru
MORFA NEFYN a THUDWEILIOG
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Gareth Tudor Morris Jones – Plaid Cymru
Hughie Williams – (Party not listed)
NEFYN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Gruffydd Williams – Independent
PEN DRAW LLYN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Dafydd Huw Williams – (Party not listed)
Gareth Williams – (Party not listed)
YR EIFL
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Lois Fychan – (Party not listed)
Jina Gwyrfai – Plaid Cymru
Cian Ireland – Welsh Labour
MEIRIONNYDD
ABERDYFI
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Dave Lewis – Welsh Conservative Party
Dewi Owen – Independent
ABERMAW
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Ann Griffith – Plaid Cymru
Zarina Lamb – Welsh Conservative Party
Rob Triggs – Independent
ARTHOG a LLANGYLENNIN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
John Haycock – Independent
Graham Neil Hogg – Welsh Labour
Louise Hughes – Independent
BOWYDD a’r RHIW
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn – Plaid Cymru
Marie Daniels – (No party listed)
Brithdir and Llanfachreth/Ganllwyd/Llanelltyd
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Anne Elizabeth Bennett – Welsh Labour
Delyth Griffiths – Plaid Cymru
Elfed Lewis – Independent
BRO DYSYNNI
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Roger Duke – Welsh Labour
Beth Lawton – Independent
CORRIS a MAWDDWY
(No. of cllrs = 1)
John Pughe Roberts – (No party listed)
DE DOLGELLAU
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Quentin Deakin – Welsh Labour
Linda Morgan – Plaid Cymru
John Raghoobar – Independent
DIFFWYS a MAENOFFEREN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Glyn Daniels – (No party listed)
DYFFRN ARDUDWY
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Eryl Jones-Williams – Independent
GOGLEDD DOLGELLAU
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Delwyn Evans – Independent
Dyfrig Lewis Siencyn – Plaid Cymru
GORLLEWIN TYWYN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Denise Bevington – Welsh Labour
Anne Lloyd-Jones – Independent
HARLECH a LLANBEDR
(No. of cllrs = 2)
Annwen Hughes – Plaid Cymru
Gwynfor Owen – Plaid Cymru
LLANDDERFEL
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Elwyn Edwards – Plaid Cymru
LLANUWCHLLYN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Alan Evans – Plaid Cymru
MORFA TYWYN
(No. of cllrs = 1)
John Pughe – (No party listed)
Mike Stevens – Independent
PENRHYNDEUDRAETH
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Meryl Roberts – Plaid Cymru
TEIGL
(No. of cllrs = 1
Linda Ann Jones – Plaid Cymru
TRAWSFYNYDD
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Elfed Roberts – Independent
Y BALA
(No. of cllrs = 1)
Fiona Hopkins – Wales Green Party
Dilwyn Morgan – Plaid Cymru
