Your comprehensive guide to next week’s elections

Of the 74 uncontested seats in Wales, Gwynedd has the highest number with 28, writes Julie McNicholls Vale.

According to the Electoral Reform Society (ERS) Cymru, that means over 100,000 Welsh voters are being denied a vote as dozens of seats have already been captured by parties long before polling day.

Voters in large parts of Wales will be denied a vote in this May’s local elections after dozens of council seats have already been decided before a single vote is cast.

Just five seats on Ceredigion County Council will be uncontested as voters go to the polls on Thursday, 5 May. Returning to Ceredigion council without having to campaign will be two independent members, one Liberal Democrat, one Plaid Cymru member and one Labour member.

New analysis by ERS Cymru estimates that 106,920 Welsh voters will be denied a say across Wales with elections effectively cancelled across the country.

Nine out of Wales’ 22 local authorities will see local representatives returned almost a month before polling day. In the worst-affected council area, Gwynedd, 30,722 voters will be denied a choice with 28 out of 69 already decided due to lack of competition.

Across Wales 74 councillors will be elected unopposed, leaving residents without a say over who represents them and their local areas – making decisions on key services such as health, housing and education.

Jess Blair, Director ERS Cymru said: “For over 100,000 voters in

Wales May’s elections have been effectively cancelled.

“Local elections are the cornerstone of our democracy – a chance for local people to have their say over how their local area is run and, importantly, over who represents them. But yet again thousands of voters are being denied a voice with results decided weeks before polling day.

“Uncontested seats are yet another symptom of our broken First Past the Post system – one which creates safe seats for some candidates and parties but no-go areas for others.

“However, we now have an opportunity to break this unhealthy cycle and give local democracy a much-needed shot in the arm. For the first time, local councils in Wales have the opportunity to switch over to the more proportional single transferable vote, which is already used in Scotland.

“This would mean politicians will have to fight for every vote as well as ending the scourge of safe seats and travesty of contests being won without a single vote being cast.”

17% pay hike for new councillors

COUNCILLORS elected next Thursday will receive a bumper pay rise compared to their predecessors after an independent panel recommended a near £2,500 bump to “reinstate a link to average Welsh earnings for three days work” writes Chris Betteley.

Councillor pay is set by the Remuneration Panel for Wales (IRPW) and it has recommended an increase of 17 per cent for all councillors – taking a basic salary to £16,800 from May.

It will see a basic councillor salary rise nearly £2,500 from £14,368.

Plans also include a near £9,000 pay hike for the council leader from the current £44,921 to £53,550.

The council’s deputy leader salary would rise from £31,783 to £37,485.

The IRPW said: “It has been a difficult time for the public sector but local authorities in Wales have demonstrated their resilience and capabilities over the past 18 months.

“2022 is an election year for local government and the new five year term provides the opportunity to reset the basic salaries of elected members to align with the average earnings in Wales.

“This has been eroded in successive years, primarily as a result of austerity measures.

“We consider that it is important that the payments to elected members of principal councils be fair and at a level that is not a disincentive to potential candidates for election.

“Our firm belief is that this is a reset moment for Welsh democracy and for valuing our public services.”

Voting hours

Polling stations across the county will be open from 7am until 10pm.

Busy times in polling stations often include 7am to 9am, lunchtime, 3.30pm to 4.30pm and 6pm to 8pm.

First-time voters

This will see 16 and 17-year-olds voting for the first time in local elections.

The voting age was lowered to 16 from 18 in Wales two years ago as part of the Senedd and Elections (Wales) Act 2020.

It allowed 16 and 17-year-olds to vote for the very first time in the Senedd elections in 2021 and will now allow them to vote in local elections for the first time.

Covid measures

Some Covid measures and social distancing will be used at polling stations on Thursday, 5 May, with the council warning that it could lead to delays.

Covid-19 measures at polling stations may include separate entrances and exits where possible; a door manager in attendance to ensure that social distancing can be maintained at all times; altered layouts to allow for social distancing when waiting to vote and when completing a ballot paper; and polling station staff wearing PPE

Voters may be asked to wear face coverings where possible and use hand sanitiser when they enter the polling station; voters are being encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil; and polling booths will be regularly sanitised.

New districts mean more vie for fewer seats

THIS year’s elections will see a cut in the number of members sitting on Ceredigion County Council following a review process which began in 2018, writes Chris Betteley.

Voters will elect 38 councillors on 5 May, a fall of four from the 42 seats which had been the norm on the council.

A reform of Ceredigion Council’s ward boundaries went ahead after the Welsh Government decided to accept the recommendations of the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales in August last year.

The changes accepted by the Welsh Government results in an average of 1,384 electors per councillor.

Meanwhile the number of wards will be reduced from 40 to 34, with four of those wards electing two members.

19 of the previous wards remained under the reforms.

The Four two-member electoral wards are Aberporth and Y Ferwig, Aberystwyth Morfa a Glais, Aberystwyth Penparcau, and Beulah and Llangoedmor.

Changes in Aberystwyth reduce the number of councillors representing the town to five from six.

This includes combining the Bronglais, Central and North wards under the new name of Morfa a Glais, with two elected members.

The Penparcau ward will also have two councillors, while Rheidol will retain one.

The Llanbadarn Fawr area will be represented by one councillor.

In Lampeter there are no changes to boundaries but the number of councillors will be reduced from two to one.

Shereen Williams MBE OStJ, Chief Executive of the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales said: “These changes will mean greater electoral parity for the people of Ceredigion.”

Redrawn map means six fewer council seats in Gwynedd

THE number of county councillors in Gwynedd will be reduced by six following next Thursday’s elections after a shake-up of ward boundaries.

The Welsh Government approved the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales’ recommendations despite long-running push back from Gwynedd Council itself.

The move will result in boundary changes and more multi-member wards – with the latter having raised the most opposition.

With the current 75 Gwynedd councillors being cut down to 69, some of the biggest changes will be felt in the city of Bangor which faces a significant drop in its representation within the chamber.

In Meirionnydd the existing Llangelynnin ward will lose Llanegryn and be renamed “Arthog a Llangelynin,” with the creation of a new “Bro Dysynni” ward containing Llanegryn and Llanfihangel-y-Pennant.

Elsewhere, two member wards will be established for “Bethel a’r Felinheli” and “Harlech a Llanbedr,” replacing the previous single entities in both areas.

Llanfrothen will be removed from the Penrhyndeudreth ward and join up with the renamed “Glaslyn” ward which will be made up of the existing Tremadog electoral unit.

Nebo will also be cut out of the Llanllyfni ward and join up with Clynnog, meaning that the new division would straddle the existing Senedd boundaries of Arfon and Dwyfor Meirionnydd.

Talysarn, meanwhile, would disappear from the map by becoming part of an amended Llanllyfni division, with the existing Morfa Nefyn and Tudweiliog wards also merged into one.

Although both Pwllheli seats remain unchanged, Llŷn will continue to see its representation cut with Aberdaron and Botwnnog merged as part of a new “Pen draw Llŷn” ward, as well as Mynytho with Llanbedrog and Abersoch with Llanengan.

Shereen Williams MBE OStJ, Chief Executive of the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales said: “These changes will mean greater electoral parity for the people of Gwynedd.

“I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to the review, the members of the public, councillors, Gwynedd Council, and everyone else who sent us a representation or contributed in any other way.”

Redrawn district map means fewer Powys seats

POWYS county council will have a different look after 5 May, with changes to wards and councillor numbers seeing a higher than usual number of contested seats in the county, writes Chris Betteley.

In Montgomeryshire, current Plaid Cymru group leader Elwyn Vaughan will be returned to the Glantwymyn seat uncontested.

Long-serving councillor Mike Williams will face two opponents for the Machynlleth seat in Alwyn Evans of Plaid Cymru and Independent candidate Robert George Williams.

Llanbrynmair will be contested by four candidates in Robert Jenkins (Welsh Conservatives), Gary Mitchel (Plaid Cymru), Sarah Helen Reast (Independent), and Philip Smith (Independent).

In Llanidloes ward, where two members will be elected, nine people have been nominated to contest the election.

Zoe Allan (Welsh Labour), Victoria Chapman (Plaid Cymru), Graham Davies (Plaid Cymru), Phyl Davies (Welsh Conservative), John Raymond Dore, Graham Maurice Jones (Independent), Gareth Morgan (Liberal Democrat), Glyn Preston (Welsh Liberal Democrat), and David Williams (Green Party), will all vie for the two available seats.

Welsh Conservative Karl Lewis will be elected unopposed in the Llandinam with Dolfor ward.

The Rhayader seat will be contested by Angela Davies (Welsh Liberal Democrat) and Jeremey Snook (Propel).

Due to changes in the ward boundaries, Powys County Council will return five fewer councillors this time around.

The number of councillors will fall from 73 to 68, with the number of electoral wards also falling from 73 to 60.

Ceredigion will have a new council leader

CEREDIGION County Council’s outgoing leader will not seek re-election on 5 May after more than two decades representing her community, writes Chris Betteley.

Cllr Ellen ap Gwynn has been the county councillor for Ceulanamaesmawr since 1999 and became Leader of the Opposition in 2007 until she was elected Council Leader in 2012.

She announced in March that she will step down as Plaid Cymru Group Leader after the Local Elections, and she will now no longer stand for election.

Fighting for the Ceulanamaesmawr seat instead will be Catrin Davies for Plaid Cymru, and Independent candidate Dilwyn Lewis.

Cllr ap Gwynn was the first woman and the first Plaid Cymru member to become the Leader of Ceredigion County Council.

Cllr Ellen ap Gwynn said: “It has been an honour to lead Ceredigion County Council over the past decade, and I am extremely proud of the work we have achieved during challenging times.

“My focus has always been on improving the lives of the residents of Ceredigion; to make sure families can access an excellent education for their children in good quality schools, to attract new jobs, to boost skills in young people and to continue with our programme of investment to strengthen our local economy.

“I have also been committed to supporting those in our care who need us the most and to helping people with disabilities to get the support they need to lead independent lives.

“These are the things that truly matter to our communities, and it is the reason they pay their taxes to this council.

“I’d like to thank staff at Ceredigion County Council, our partner organisations and elected members for their support and commitment to serving local residents.”

Who is running for Ceredigion County Council and where to vote

Your handy Cambrian News guide to voting for a county councillor in your ward: Keys: WARD (number of candidates to be elected)/candidates (party)/polling stations

ABERAERON and ABERARTH (1)

Elizabeth Evans (LD)

Peter Huw Lloyd (Ind)

Aberarth Village Hall/Aberaeron Memorial Hall

ABERPORTH and Y FERWIG (1)

Clive Davies (PC)

Gethin Davies (PC)

Sue Lewis (Ind)

Canolfan Dyffryn Aberporth/Hen Ysgol y Ferwig/Penparc Chapel Vestry

ABERYSTWYTH MORFA A GLAIS (2)

James Ralph Cook (Lab)

Iwan Jones Edwards (LD)

Sam Hall (Con)

Ewan Lawry (Con)

Dylan Lewi-Rowlands (Lab)

CJ Peasley (Green)

Mark Antony Strong (PC)

Joe Thomas (LD)

Alun Williams (PC)

Morlan Centre/Salvation Army/ St Paul Methodist Centre

ABERYSTWYTH PENPARCAU (2)

Steve Davies (PC)

Lloyd Edwards (Ind)

David Less (LD)

Alex Mangold (Lab)

Carl Worrall (PC)

Penparcau Memorial Hall

ABERYSTWYTH RHEIDOL (1)

Mair Benjamin (LD)

Endaf Edwards (PC)

Mathew Norman (Lab)

Martin Wyn Shewring (Ind)

Harbour House

BEULAH and LLANGOEDMOR (2)

Jan Culley (Lab)

Amanda Edwards (PC)

Chris James (PC)

Gethin James (Ind)

Llandygwydd Church Hall/Beulah Chapel Vestry/Brynwyn Chapel Vestry/Betws Ifan Community Hall/Coracle Hall

BORTH (1)

Hugh Richard Michael Hughes (Ind)

Ray Quant (Ind)

Naomi Jane Salmon (Green)

Bethlehem School Room/Borth Community Hall

NEW QUAY and LLANLLWCHAEARN (1)

Dan Potter (Ind)

Matthew Vaux (PC)

Neuadd Goffa Cei Newydd

CEULAN A MAESMAWR (1)

Catrin Davies (PC)

Dilwyn Lewis (Ind)

The Iron Room/Llanfach Church Hall/Talybont Memorial Hall

CILIAU AERON (1)

Marc Davies (Ind)

Iwan Thomas (PC)

Llwyncelyn Chapel Vestry/Ciliau Aeron Village Hall/Cilcennin Village Hall

FAENOR (1)

Gareth Stevan Kelly (Lab)

Elin Mabbutt (PC)

John Roberts (LD)

Waunfawr Community Hall/Little Acorns

LLANDYSUL SOUTH (1)

Matt Adams (PC)

Keith Evans (Ind)

Canolfan Ieuenctid Tysul/Capel Dewi Church Hall

LLANDYSUL NORTH and TROEDYRAUR (1)

Maldwyn Lewis (PC)

Brian Richard Mitchell (Green)

Ioan Thomas (Ind)

Pontsian Memorial Hall/Ysgol Tregroes/Rhydlewis Village Hall/Coedybryn Village Hall

LLANBADARN FAWR (1)

Jame s Richard Arathoon (Ind)

Gareth Davies (PC)

Josh Rutty (LD)

Llanbadarn Fawr Church Hall

LLANFARIAN (1)

Geraint Wyn Hughes (LD)

Simon Lloyd Warburton (PC)

Neuadd y Paith/Llanfarian Village Hall

LLANFIHANGEL YSTRAD (1)

Gordon Evans (Ind)

Ceris Jones (PC)

Bwlchllan Chapel Vestry/Felinfach Memorial Hall/Canolfan Bro Steffan/Dihewyd Village Hall

LLANGYBI (1)

Eryl Evans (PC)

Jane Morgan (Ind)

Dinah Mulholland (Lab)

Bwlchllan Chapel Vestry/Llangybi Memorial Hall/Llanfair Clydogau Village Hall

LLANNARTH (1)

Bryan Gareth Davies (PC)

Anwen Hughes (Ind)

Llanarth Church Hall/Mydroilyn Village Hall

LLANRHYSTUD (1)

Gwyn Wigley Evans (Gwlad)

Harry Hayfield (Green)

Ken Bird (LD)

David Inshaw (Ind)

Neuadd Santes Ursula/Llanrhystud Memorial Hall

LLANWENOG (1)

Euros Davies (Ind)

Ryan James Jones (PC)

Llanwnnen Church Hall/Ysgol Cwrtnewydd

LLANSANFFRAID (1)

Dafydd Edwards (Ind)

Keith Henson (PC)

Llanon Village Hall/Pennant Community Centre

LLEDROD (1)

Aaron Benjamin (Ind)

Wyn Evans (Ind)

Angharad Danielle Shaw (PC)

Ysbyty Ystwyth Village Hall/Bronant Chapel Vestry/Canolfan Edward Richard

MELINDWR (1)

Rhodri Davies (PC)

Chris Simpson (Green)

Capel Bangor Village Hall/Ponterwyd Primary School/Mynach Community Centre

MWLDAN (1)

Richard Morgan Jones (PC)

Sian Maehrlein (LD)

Bethania Chapel Vestry

PENBRYN (1)

Gwyn James (Ind)

Jake Robert Rayson (N/A)

Sarnau Memorial Hall

TEIFI (1)

Elaine Evans (LD)

Catrin Miles (PC)

John Pope (Lab)

Bethania Chapel Vestry

TREFEURIG (1)

Dai Mason (Ind)

Caryl Roberts (PC)

Penrhyn Hall

TREGARON and YSTRAD FFLUR (1)

Ifan Davies (Ind)

Catherine Hughes (PC)

Pantyfedwen Hall/Tregaron Memorial Hall

YSTWYTH (1)

Meirion Davies (LD)

Kerry Elizabeth Ferguson (PC)

The full list of candidates running for seats in Gwynedd

Your handy Cambrian News guide to voting for a county councillor in your ward: BOLD indicates elected unopposed

Arfon

ARLLECHWED

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Lewis Brown – Independent

Bernard Arthur Ronald Gentry – Welsh Conservative Party

Dafydd Meurig – Plaid Cymru

BETHEL a’r FELINHELI

(No. of cllrs = 2)

Iwan Huws – Plaid Cymru

Linda Park – Welsh Liberal Democrats

Sasha Ellen Fraser Williams – Plaid Cymru

CADNANT

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Dawn Lynne Jones – Plaid Cymru

CAPEL BANGOR

(No. of cllrs = 2)

Elis Anwyl – Independent

Medwyn Hughes – Plaid Cymru

Simon Robert Ogdon – Welsh Liberal Democrats

Daniel Thomas Welsh – Welsh Conservative Party

Huw Wyn Jones – Plaid Cymru

CANOL BETHESDA

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Rheinallt Puw – Plaid Cymru

CANOL TREF CAERNARFON

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Olaf Cai Larsen - The Party of Wales

CWM-Y-GLO

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Berwyn Parry Jones – Plaid Cymru

DEINIOLEN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Elfed Wyn Williams – Plaid Cymru

DEWI

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Gareth Roberts – Plaid Cymru

DWYRAIN BANGOR

(No. of cllrs = 2)

Dylan Fernley – Independent

Stacey Marie Ingram – Welsh Conservative Party

Christopher Leslie Daniel Johnson – Welsh Liberal Democrats

Nigel Pickavance – (Party not listed)

GERLAN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Einir Wyn Williams – Plaid Cymru

GLYDER

No. of cllrs = 1)

Steven John Bell – Independent

Elin Walker Jones – Plaid Cymru

HENDRE

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Anna Jane Evans – Plaid Cymru

Coj Parry – Welsh Labour

LLANBERIS

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Heather Lynne Jones – Independent

Kimberley Jones – Plaid Cymru

Colin Frazier Owen – (Party not listed)

LLANLLYFNI

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Dan Hunt – Wales Green Party

Dafydd Thomas – Plaid Cymru

Peter Thomas – (Party not listed)

LLANRUG

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Beca Brown – Plaid Cymru

LLANWNDA

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Gareth Humphreys – (Party not listed)

Huw Llwyd Rowlands – Plaid Cymru

MENAI

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Ioan Ceredig Thomas – Plaid

PEBLIG

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Dewi Jones – Plaid Cymru

Jonathan Jones – Independent

PENISA’R-WAUN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Elwyn Jones – Independent

PENYGROES

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Craig Jeremy Ab Iago – Plaid Cymru

RACHUB

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Paul John Rowlinson - Plaid Cymru

TRE-GARTH a MYNYDD LLANDYGAI

(No. of cllrs = 1)

John Hardy – Welsh Conservative Party

Huw Vaughan Jones – Welsh Labour

Beca Roberts – Plaid Cymru

TRYFAN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Aeron Maldwyn Jones – (Party not listed)

Lari Parc – Independent

Arwyn Herald Roberts – Plaid Cymru

Y BONTNEWYDD

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Menna Jones – Plaid Cymru

Gavin Andrew Owen – Independent

WAUNFAWR

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Edgar Wyn Owen – Plaid Cymru

Y FAENOL

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Menna Baines – Plaid Cymru

Andrew Richard Joyce – Welsh Liberal Democrats

Y GROESLON

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Llio Elenid Owen - Plaid Cymru

Bethan Mair Williams (party not listed)

DWYFOR

ABERERCH

No. of cllrs = 1)

Mici Plwm – Plaid Cymru

Peter Anthony Read – Independent

Richard Glyn Roberts – Independent

ABERSOCH gyda LLANENGAN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

John Brynmor Hughes – Independent

Dewi Wyn Roberts – Plaid Cymru

CLYNNOG

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Dafydd Owen Davies – Plaid Cymru

Selina Jane Lloyd – (Party not listed)

Dannielle Marcella Murphy – Wales Green Party

CRICCIETH

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Lorraine Sally Johnson – Welsh Labour

Shannon Marie Orritt – Plaid Cymru

Eirwyn Williams – Independent

DE PWLLHELI

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Hefin Underwood – Independent

DOLBENMAEN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Stephen William Churchman – Welsh Liberal Democrats

DWYRAIN PORTHMADOG

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Nia Wyn Jeffreys – Plaid Cymru

EFAILNEWYDD a BUAN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Anwen Jane – (Party not listed)

GLASLYN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Alwyn Gruffydd – (Party not listed)

June Jones – Plaid Cymru

GOGLEDD PWLLHELI

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Dylan Bullard – Independent

Elin Hywel – Plaid Cymru

GORLLEWIN PORTHMADOG

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Gwilym Jones – Independent

Joe McDonald – Welsh Labour

Rhys Llywelyn – Plaid Cymru

LLANBEDROG gyda MYNYTH

(No. of cllrs = 1)

John Grant Fifield – Welsh Conservative Party

Angela Ann Russell – Independent

LLANYSTUMDWY

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Ioan Gwynfor Hughes – (Party not listed)

Gwen Vaughan Jones – Independent

Rhys Tudur – Plaid Cymru

MORFA NEFYN a THUDWEILIOG

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Gareth Tudor Morris Jones – Plaid Cymru

Hughie Williams – (Party not listed)

NEFYN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Gruffydd Williams – Independent

PEN DRAW LLYN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Dafydd Huw Williams – (Party not listed)

Gareth Williams – (Party not listed)

YR EIFL

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Lois Fychan – (Party not listed)

Jina Gwyrfai – Plaid Cymru

Cian Ireland – Welsh Labour

MEIRIONNYDD

ABERDYFI

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Dave Lewis – Welsh Conservative Party

Dewi Owen – Independent

ABERMAW

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Ann Griffith – Plaid Cymru

Zarina Lamb – Welsh Conservative Party

Rob Triggs – Independent

ARTHOG a LLANGYLENNIN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

John Haycock – Independent

Graham Neil Hogg – Welsh Labour

Louise Hughes – Independent

BOWYDD a’r RHIW

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn – Plaid Cymru

Marie Daniels – (No party listed)

Brithdir and Llanfachreth/Ganllwyd/Llanelltyd

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Anne Elizabeth Bennett – Welsh Labour

Delyth Griffiths – Plaid Cymru

Elfed Lewis – Independent

BRO DYSYNNI

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Roger Duke – Welsh Labour

Beth Lawton – Independent

CORRIS a MAWDDWY

(No. of cllrs = 1)

John Pughe Roberts – (No party listed)

DE DOLGELLAU

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Quentin Deakin – Welsh Labour

Linda Morgan – Plaid Cymru

John Raghoobar – Independent

DIFFWYS a MAENOFFEREN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Glyn Daniels – (No party listed)

DYFFRN ARDUDWY

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Eryl Jones-Williams – Independent

GOGLEDD DOLGELLAU

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Delwyn Evans – Independent

Dyfrig Lewis Siencyn – Plaid Cymru

GORLLEWIN TYWYN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Denise Bevington – Welsh Labour

Anne Lloyd-Jones – Independent

HARLECH a LLANBEDR

(No. of cllrs = 2)

Annwen Hughes – Plaid Cymru

Gwynfor Owen – Plaid Cymru

LLANDDERFEL

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Elwyn Edwards – Plaid Cymru

LLANUWCHLLYN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Alan Evans – Plaid Cymru

MORFA TYWYN

(No. of cllrs = 1)

John Pughe – (No party listed)

Mike Stevens – Independent

PENRHYNDEUDRAETH

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Meryl Roberts – Plaid Cymru

TEIGL

(No. of cllrs = 1

Linda Ann Jones – Plaid Cymru

TRAWSFYNYDD

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Elfed Roberts – Independent

Y BALA

(No. of cllrs = 1)

Fiona Hopkins – Wales Green Party