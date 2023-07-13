New research has revealed the UK’s worst service stations for electric vehicle motorists, with Pont Abraham being named in the top 10.
The services located at junction 49 on the M4 motorway, which has come in for plenty of criticism down the years, mainly due to the costly fuel prices at the petrol station, will be familiar to most motorists from Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire Ceredigion and west Wales heading on journeys in and out of the counties.
One TripAdvisor reviewer recently described it as a ‘horrible place’ stating: “Couldn’t relax after hours of driving because their food alarm kept going off - pure torture as different machines going off like car alarms. Coffee like dishwater and no wifi. Bad place to stop!”
Another TripAdvisor poster recently asked “how this dive is still open is beyond belief!” going on to state: “The most expensive fuel on the motorway! In this day and age, rip off places like this should be named and shamed.”
A study, conducted by experts at DriveElectric, put Pont Abraham in second place in a list of 10 worst service stations in the UK published this week.
The study looked at the number of EV chargers, the average price of EV charging facilities, the number of shops and food facilities and more to create a service station score out of 10. They then ranked all the service stations in the UK to reveal the best (and worst) services stations.
With one EV charger, no ultra-rapid chargers and no hotels, Pont Abraham services scored 0.59/10. The five eateries at the service station raised Pont Abraham's score higher than Bothwell, located on the M47, which was named the worst service station on the list.
“Pont Abraham Services is the second Roadchef-operated station to appear in our bottom three, scoring just 0.59 out of 10 for EV-friendliness,” said a spokesperson for DriveElectric.
“The M4 service station has one electric vehicle charger and the average cost of charging is £0.69/kWh. The rest stop has three eateries, including McDonald’s and Starbucks on the Go.”