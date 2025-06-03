School leaders are pushing the UK government for clarity over long-term investment for education in Wales as they await a decision over this year’s pay award.
NAHT Cymru, the school leaders’ union, says schools in Wales urgently need the Chancellor both to set out major new investment for schools in next week’s three-year spending review – and for politicians in both Westminster and Cardiff to ensure Welsh schools receive an equal share.
The intervention puts pressure on the Welsh Government less than a year ahead of the next Senedd elections.
Schools in Wales are awaiting details of the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body’s findings to be published on the pay award for teachers and leaders for the 2025/26 academic year – with the union saying the four per cent uplift last month agreed for their counterparts in England is the least they deserve.
NAHT Cymru argues another above-inflation award is crucial to help tackle the recruitment and retention crisis facing schools after a decade in which real-terms pay fell sharply in real-terms.
But, like school leaders’ in England – where the pay award has been only partially funded - they say it’s vital that schools can afford the increase while also being able to invest in education amid inflation and pressures including the costs of supporting children with additional learning needs.
NAHT Cymru has already expressed its anger after being unable to get clarity over whether additional funding received by the Welsh Government following the increase in education spending announced in England in last year’s Autumn Budget is being spent on schools or even anything related to education.
This so-called ‘consequential’ money is triggered under the Barnett Formula by additional UK government spending.
Laura Doel, NAHT Cymru’s national secretary, said: “The financial pressures schools are facing are relentless and coming from all directions.
“The UK government failed to deliver on its promise to fully-fund the costs of increased National Insurance contributions for public sector workers – forcing the Welsh Government to raid its reserves to cover around half the £70m shortfall.
“So there will still be a cost to schools.
“Local authorities tell us they are cash-strapped and struggling to meet the demands of statutory services like education.
“And the Welsh Government continues to suffer from an unfavourable Barnett Formula, and so budgets are stretched.
“Schools are left picking up the pieces, but they cannot magic up money from down the back of the sofa to make up these shortfalls.
“What they mean in reality is school leaders being forced to set deficit budgets or consider really unpalatable cuts like making staff redundant, freezing teaching and teaching assistant posts when staff leave, and reducing pupil spending.”
Paul Whiteman, NAHT’s general secretary, added: “School leaders aren’t interested in playing blame-games, but we do need politicians in Whitehall and Wales to cooperate to ensure Welsh education is not short-changed.
“That means prioritising investment in both schools and the dedicated leaders and teachers who make them tick - and ensuring the extra costs are properly funded.”
