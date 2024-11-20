More reserve funding will need to be used by Powys County Council to plug a predicted financial black hole of just under £4 million.
At a meeting of the council’s Cabinet, members heard that a budget overspend of £3.938 million is expected by the end of the financial year.
Director of corporate services, Jane Thomas said: “There are a number of things that are impacting on our position significantly this year and will continue to do so as we move into next year and some of these are beyond the control of the council.
“It’s important to note that this is a projected position but if it were to materialise at the year-end, we would need to draw on reserves.”