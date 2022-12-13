Proposals in detail

Christmas closure of all leisure centres 23 December – 3 January 2023

Temporary closure of Llanfair Caereinion, Llanfyllin and Presteigne (to the public): 23 December – 31 March 2023 (swimming pools closed to public and schools)

Temporary closure of swimming pools at Llanidloes, Rhayader and Builth (to the public and schools) 23 December – 31 March 2023

All Saunas to close

Leisure Centre fees & charges to increase for some activities from January 1, 2023