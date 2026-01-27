Powys residents who receive alcohol deliveries at home could now be challenged for identification if they look to be under 25 years old.
This is the main tweak to Licensing Act 2003 that Powys County Councillors agreed at an “extraordinary” meeting on 26 January.
Chief Officer for Place, Matt Perry explained that the Licensing Act 2003 Policy was published in January 2021 and that the council is to update the policy by the end of this month.
“Full council approval is now required to adopt the revised policy,” said Mr Perry.
The Licensing committee had met in November 2025 to approve the revised policy, which was then put out for a six-week consultation period up to 16 January.
During that time the council received one representation from Alcohol Change UK who made recommendations with regards to online sales of alcohol.
The charity, which warned that 30 per cent of users of alcohol delivery services order while drunk, called for stricter ID when alcohol is delivered to people’s home as part of the consultation.
Licensing committee Chairwoman Cllr Beverley Baynham said: “We have reviewed this document – not once but twice – and are very happy with the amendments.”
Cabinet member for Legal and Regulatory Services, Cllr Richard Church said: “The Licensing committee have done a thorough job in reviewing the policy.
“The comments we have from Alcohol Concern in relation to alcohol being delivered to people’s homes is a sensible amendment to the policy.
“Because there are real concerns about alcohol being delivered to homes and consumption at home and how that might impact on children.
“So, I welcome their representation and the response of the licensing committee.”
Council then went to a vote which saw all 45 councillors in the meeting unanimously vote for the changes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.