A Powys County Council team that has supported Ukrainian people to make the county their home has won a national award.
The work of the Powys Ukrainian Resettlement Team were the joint winners of Equalities, Inclusion and Cohesion Award at the 2024 Safer Communities Awards, hosted by the Wales Safer Communities Network held on 28 November.
The Powys Ukrainian Resettlement Team supports sanctuary seekers to become self-sufficient and maximise the support and safety of Ukrainian guests whilst supporting cohesive communities and minimising the impact on wider public services
Since its inception in 2022, the specialist team has welcomed and supported 167 family groups consisting of 398 individuals. Currently 103 family groups consisting of 267 individuals have made Powys their home.