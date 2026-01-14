Authorities have promised improvements at a junction which saw a three-car “pile-up” this week.
On Monday 12 January emergency services were called to a crash involving a Calor Gas lorry, a haulage vehicle and a smaller car near Machynlleth.
Witnesses said all three drivers “walked away” from the incident but were taken to hospital.
Witnesses reported that the accident involved the car pulling out of a side road in Abergwydol onto the busy A489 between Penegoes and Glantwymyn.
Residents of the side road have campaigned for years for better visibility on the junction, which has caused multiple accidents in recent years.
Tudor Griffiths, who owns the farm by the junction said both his mother and brother-in-law had cars “written off” whilst using the junction: “We’ve had so many accidents it's unbelievable, but unless someone is killed the authorities won’t do anything.
“The pile-up - it's lucky they walked away with their lives.
“Someone is going to get killed; it's frightening.”
In response to the incident, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, confirmed that better signage would be added.
He said: “We take road safety very seriously and routinely monitor personal injury collision data recorded by the police to inform improvements on the trunk road network.
“Whilst there are many calls for changes across the road network, areas which have a history of collisions are prioritised.
“We are planning to deliver a scheme in 2026/27 to improve signage on the A489 at this section.”
CrashMap data shows seven other incidents close to the junction since 1999.
But Tudor branded the offer of better signage as a “band aid on a big problem”, stating that visibility coming out of the side road was the biggest issue: “It’s good news about the signage, but they need to improve the actual entrance to make it safer to pull out onto the main road.”
He identified a private hedge as being a concern for multiple residents, making it difficult for drivers to see oncoming traffic.
Paul Bullen who has a workshop on the same side road and was one of the first witnesses to arrive on the scene, said: “It was phenomenal the amount of vehicles involved and the potential for disaster.
“Every person in the accident could have died; the fact that they didn’t is pretty flipping amazing.
“[As a driver] you can only see oncoming traffic by edging forward.
“If anyone is overtaking [on the A-road]...
“A simple way forward would be to remove the hedge that blocks the view; it would take an afternoon with a chainsaw to remove it.
“We’re hoping this is a warning to the highway authorities to address it.”
One resident went as far as to put up a rounded mirror opposite the side road in an attempt to improve visibility.
County Councillor for Glantwymyn, Elwyn Vaughan, supported the residents in lobbying the government.
He said: “It may be an idea to have better splay on each side and consider lowering the speed to 50mph on that section.”
