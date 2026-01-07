An Adpar man who drove on the wrong side of the road forcing oncoming cars to take evasive action has been fined by magistrates for driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 6 January that Geoffrey Lionel Russell, of Rhiw Forest, was driving a van on the road between Ponthirwaun and Newcastle Emlyn on 19 August last year.
The court heard that Russell was seen “driving on the wrong side of the road on several occasions and at one point an oncoming vehicle had to take evasive action.”
Mobile phone footage from a passenger in another vehicle captured the incident.
Russell was fined £400 and handed seven penalty points.
He must also pay £130 costs and a £150 surcharge.
