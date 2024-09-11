A new replica veterinary clinic is set to open at Aberystwyth University as Wales’s only School of Veterinary Science expands.
The investment, worth around £150,000, in the Veterinary Education Centre will pay for new facilities such as waiting, examination and treatment areas along with key equipment used for small animal care.
Most of the new work to expand the Centre’s site at the University's Penglais campus was funded by a bequest from the estate of the late Gordon Burrows.
The new investment is in addition to over £2 million that was spent to establish Aberystwyth Veterinary School, which was officially opened in 2021 by King Charles III.
The new clinic facilities will be used to train undergraduates on the University’s BVSc Veterinary Science course, run in collaboration with the Royal Veterinary College (RVC).
They will also be used by the first ever students on Aberystwyth University’s new Veterinary Nursing degree who begin their studies later this month.
Professor Darrell Abernethy, Head of Aberystwyth University’s School of Veterinary Science, said: “We are deeply grateful for this generous bequest which allows us to take a step forward with our plans to expand our facilities and further enhance the teaching we offer at Aberystwyth.”