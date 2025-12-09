Students at Aberystwyth University have held a sponsored walk to raise money an awareness of mental health in rural communities.
Members of the Veterinary Society, Agricultural Society and Veterinary Nursing Society battled the weather to undertake a sponsored “Wellie Walk” along the costal path from Constitution Hill to Borth on Sunday 23 November to show their support and raise money to help the DPJ Foundation to facilitate their crucial work in the agricultural and veterinary sectors.
On Thursday, students from Aberystwyth University hosted an evening at Aberystwyth Golf Club where University students and staff were made aware of the challenges and also how to support those who suffer with poor mental health within our rural communities.
Kate Miles from the DPJ Foundation, a mental health charity to support those in agriculture with metal health problems which set up by Emma Pickton-Jones in July 2016 following the death of her husband Daniel by suicide presented the Mental Health Awareness Training to Vet and Agricultural students.
Gwenna Maycock, a second-year vet student from Pembrokeshire and president of the Vet Society, said, “It is so important that we raise awareness within our rural communities of the challenges facing those who work within the agricultural sector and beyond.
“To be able to train individuals, such as vets, who work within these communities to identify signs of mental illness whilst equipping them to support and signpost those in need is crucial. Vets are often trusted professionals who may be the only person some farmers might see face to face for days, this evening was a valuable insight into the roll that we as future vets have within our rural communities.”
To date over £500 has been raised and the page will remain open until January. If you wish to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/dpj-fundraiser-aber
