Applications are now open for a new fund where Farming Connect is making £5,000 available for farmers and growers to try-out their ideas and bring them to life.
Farming Connect has developed the Try-out Fund, to address specific local problems or opportunities with the aim of improving efficiencies and profitability within agricultural businesses whilst protecting the environment.
There are many changes on the horizon for agriculture and now is a great time to explore an idea that could benefit your farm.
The fund is open to individuals or groups of up to four farming business and growers in Wales who have identified a local or specific problem or opportunity. Farm businesses must be registered with Farming Connect.
Suitable projects will aim to improve production efficiencies and profitability whilst protecting the environment by aligning with the Sustainable Land Management.
Try-out projects could focus on: producing food in a sustainable manner, mitigating and adapting to climate change, maintaining and enhancing the resilience of ecosystems and the benefits they offer.
Successful projects must be implemented and completed within the timeframe noted on application and the funding will not exceed £5,000 per project.
Farmers and growers can apply by completing an application form on the Farming Connect website by 12 June.